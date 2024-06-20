'You Should Do My Life Story': Eddie Murphy Recalls James Brown Once Asked Him To Do His Biopic Post Watching Him On A SNL Skit

James Brown enjoyed Eddie Murphy’s celebrity hot tub skit on Saturday Night Live so much that he suggested Murphy play him in a biopic.

Murphy shared the story on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. After showing a photo of Murphy, Brown, Jesse Jackson, and Rev. Al Sharpton, Murphy explained that Brown approached him after they worked together and said Murphy should help tell his life story by playing him in a movie.

Eddie Murphy recalls James Brown's reaction over his SNL Skit

Eddie Murphy recalled, “He came up to me afterward and was like, ‘You should do my life story,’ I was like, ‘James, wouldn’t people be laughing?’ And he said, ‘They ain’t going to laugh if you do it serious. People are going to know that you’re serious.’”

Brown then complimented Murphy's arm size and introduced him to his daughter, saying, “‘I know you’re married, but my daughter’s available,’” Murphy added, “I laughed and he said, ‘I’m serious.’ So he must have liked the impression! He said, ‘Do my life story, have my daughter.’”

Checkout Murphy's SNL Skit below:

Murphy was a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 1980 to 1984. One of his most famous skits was James Brown’s Celebrity Hot Tub Party, where he danced around a hot tub, singing about how hot the water was, and eventually jumped in wearing a Speedo. This skit aired in 1983 during the show’s ninth season.

Eddie Murphy on getting arrested by his real-life daughter in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

The long-awaited third movie in the Beverly Hills Cop series, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, is a family affair in more ways than one. Eddie Murphy's character, Axel Foley, tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter to save her life. Interestingly, Murphy's real-life daughter, Bria, also has a role in the film. Murphy described the experience as "surreal."

In one scene, Foley is arrested while trying to use a traffic cop’s tiny car for a police chase. Bria plays the traffic cop. The other cop who tases Foley is Murphy's new son-in-law. Murphy shared during an interview with Today, "She’s the one that arrests me, and the other scene when I get arrested in the movie, that’s my son-in-law tasing me in the neck. It was right after they got married. It was on the set, tasing me in my neck. I was like, 'This is surreal.'"

In the movie, Murphy’s daughter, Jane, is played by Taylour Paige. Jane gets into trouble when she takes on a case involving an alleged cop killer and uncovers a conspiracy within the Beverly Hills police department. Jane’s ex, Det. Bobby Abbott, played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, has plenty of moments to bond and bicker with Foley, even though he doesn't get to tase him.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F premieres on Netflix on July 3.

