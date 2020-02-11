You star Penn Badgley to become a dad; wife Domino Kirke REVEALS pregnancy after having two miscarriages

Penn Badgley, who is known for his roles in You and Gossip Girl, is going to be a dad very soon, as revealed by his wife Domino Kirke. However, Domino also confided that her pregnancy comes after suffering from two miscarriages.

Penn Badgley and wife Domino Kirke, who began dating in 2014 and got hitched in 2017 are going to soon be blessed with a baby, as confirmed by the latter in a heartwarming Instagram post. Domino is already a mother to a 10-year-old son named Cassius with her ex, Morgan O'Kane. Taking to her IG page, Kirke shared a photo of her growing baby bump and it seems as though it won't be long before the couple welcomes their baby into the world.

However, Domino also revealed that her pregnancy comes after suffering from two miscarriages. "On the road again... pregnancy after loss is whole other thing. After two miscarriages in a row, we were ready to call it. I stopped trusting my body and started to accept the fact that I was done," Kirke confessed and added, "As a birth attendant, I’ve seen and heard it all. It takes everything I’ve got to detach lovingly from the losses I’ve been present for and be in my own experience. When I was pregnant at 25, I knew nothing. I had no community. I dove in blissfully unaware about birth and its mysteries."

Speaking about being a mother to Cassius, Domino added, "Now, with 10 years worth of experience to pull from, I treasure my birth community and the knowledge I have. You’re already teaching us how to stay in the day in a way we’ve never had to, little one. Thank you."

While the journey was painful we're glad the couple is in a happy place, awaiting the arrival of their baby. Congratulations to Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke!

