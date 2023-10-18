“You tell them Batman biggies”: Eminem once rapped about his desire to play THIS Batman villain in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy

Eminem is one of the biggest names in entertainment history who has created an everlasting impact on the pop culture world. While the 15 Grammy Award winner is also known as the rap god, the singer once expressed his desire to work with Hollywood’s one of the most propholic filmmakers, Christopher Nolan . In his true Rap God style, he rapped his desire to play THIS Batman villain in the The Dark Knight movies. While his desire did not came to fulfill, which character do you think he wished to play? Read on ahead to know!

Eminem wanted to play THIS Batman villain in The Dark Knight Trilogy

Following the massive success of 8 Mile, Eminem was interested in playing the Batman’s villain, Riddler. While Christopher Nolan was casting for The Dark Knight Rises, the National Enquirer reported that the grammy winner singer was interested in playing the Riddler as he even rapped to his reps. "When it comes to business, you know I ain't no fiddler…You tell them Batman biggies, I wanna play 'The Riddler!'" rapped Eminem in his true Rap God style.

However, there was no official confirmation about the reports of rapper’s casting in the Batman movie and the character was also never introduced in The Dark Knight trilogy. Edward Nygma, also known as The Riddler, was originally going to be the main antagonist of Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises, the third and final instalment of The Dark Knight Trilogy but the character never made it to the Nolan’s universe. Later, it was revealed that Tom Hardy’s Bane will be seen as the counterpart to Christian Bale’s Batman in the movie.

ALSO READ: ‘You're doing the Batman audition, aren't you?': When Christopher Nolan called out Robert Pattinson for lying about going for DC's movie audition

Was Eminem ever an actor?

To everyone’s surprise, the notoriously picky rapper has only starred in a handful of movies after making his acclaimed acting debut in the semi-autobiographical 8 Mile. Marshall Mathers - aka Eminem later appeared in small roles and glorified cameos in movies like The Interview and Funny People. It was not that he was not getting any opportunities but he was notoriously picky when signing onto projects that will take time away from his family and music career.

Let us know in the comments what you think about it and stay tuned for more updates.

ALSO READ: Top 20 richest rappers in the world: Their net worth & early life