'You think - Oh it’s gonna heal that wound’: Naomi Campbell revealed about her drug addiction in the past

Naomi Campbell, the globally famous supermodel, has shared a part of her life story. She talked about a tough time she went through in the '90s when she had a serious problem with drugs. She spoke about this in a TV series called The Super Models on AppleTV+. Read on to know what the Supermodel has shared.

Reason Naomi Campbell got into drug addiction

During the show, Naomi Campbell revealed her struggle with drug addiction during the height of her career in the '90s, confessing that she turned to cocaine to cope with childhood trauma and the death of her close friend Gianni Versace. But, she realized that addiction is a harmful thing. Campbell shared, “I guess when I started using, that was one of the things I tried to cover up, was grief. Addiction is such a … bulls—t thing, it really is,” she continued, “You think, ‘Oh it’s gonna heal that wound.’ It doesn’t. It can cause such huge fear and anxiety. So I got really angry.”

One of the major setbacks that shook her world was when her close friend Gianni Versace, the famous fashion designer, was murdered in 1997. Naomi described, “He was very sensitive to feeling me, like, he pushed me. He would push me to step outside and go further when I didn’t think I had it within myself to do it. So when he died, my grief became very bad.” Her struggle with drugs continued for about five years, and at one point, she collapsed during a photoshoot in 1999. Naomi said, “When you try to cover something up, your feelings — you spoke about abandonment. I tried to cover that with something, but you can’t cover it. I was killing myself. It was very hurtful.”

ALSO READ: Did you know Tom Holland once pitched this idea of a ‘young James Bond Film’? Here’s what happened next

Naomi dealt with drug addiction and past childhood trauma

That frightening incident made her realize that she needed help. The Supermodel decided to go to rehab, Naomi recalled, “I chose to go to rehab. It was one of the best and only things I could have done for myself at that time, it’s taken me many years to work on and deal with,” she continued, “And it does still come up sometimes. But I just now have the tools how to deal with it now when it comes up.”

Apart from dealing with the loss of Gianni Versace and her drug addiction, The mother of two also spoke about her childhood. She talked about how she felt when her father left her and her mother. This abandonment created many feelings and issues for her, including anger, insecurity, low self-esteem, and loneliness.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'I was like the chattel or a child': Cindy Crawford talked about the 'so not okay' moment from her time on The Oprah Winfrey Show in the past