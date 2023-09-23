‘You think that’s how I would drop the news?’: Zendaya clarifies Tom Holland engagement rumors after deleted photo

Zendaya recently caused a stir among fans when she shared a photo showcasing a striking ring on her finger. The image led to rampant speculation about a possible engagement to her longtime boyfriend and Spider-Man: Homecoming co-star, Tom Holland. However, Zendaya has stepped forward to clear the air and provide insight into her relationship status.

Zendaya dismisses engagement rumors

Zendaya quashed engagement rumors in a video shared on her Instagram Story, stating, "I can't post anything, you guys. You think that's how I would drop the news?" Her playful yet straightforward response aimed to address the swirling rumors and put them to rest.

Setting the record straight

Zendaya also emphasized that the ring in question was worn on her right hand, not her left, suggesting it was unrelated to any engagement. She humorously explained, "I posted it for my hat, not for the ring on my right finger, you guys, seriously." This clarification aimed to dispel any misconceptions about her relationship status.

Zendaya and Tom Holland's private relationship

Despite the engagement speculation, Zendaya and Tom Holland's relationship remains a topic of interest for fans. The couple, who have been dating for at least two years, have shared their affection for each other in interviews and public appearances but have always kept their relationship as private as possible. In an interview with Elle Zendaya said, ”I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share. It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now.” Tom had a similar chain of thought “Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible,” the 27-year-old told The Hollywood Reporter. “We don’t think that we owe it to anyone, it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers.”

