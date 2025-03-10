You Trailer Season 5: Penn Badgley's Joe Goldberg Goes on a Killing Spree in Final Chapter of Netflix Thriller

Netflix dropped the official trailer for the fifth and final season of You! Joe Golberg is back to his usual stuff: faking his identity, stalking women, and murdering everyone who came close to discovering his psychotic truth.

Joe (Penn Badgley) is back in New York, living a happy life being married to a rich socialite. “You are back in the greatest city in the world, thanks to the one person who could make it possible,” he says in the trailer.

With his recent rise to fame, Joe tries to bury his past. However, he soon gets entangled in elite politics and deals with the side effects of fame. That’s when another woman enters his life who understands some things that people in his new “world” wouldn’t understand.

And so begins the same old pattern, Jow believing that this new woman understands him like no other. However, this time, with his face blown up on every media outlet and newspaper, making a great escape seems almost impossible.

Advertisement

“They’ve made me the most visible man in New York,” he says at one point. The media starts to look into his past, and people whom he has previously encountered start to resurface to tell their Joe Goldberg stories. “That psycho absolutely killed my best friend, Peach,” one person says.

Things seem to be unraveling, and Joe appears to be at his lowest point in the latter half of the trailer. “Joe Goldberg returns to New York to enjoy his happily ever after… until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires,” says the official synopsis.

Advertisement

Could the last season finally serve justice and make him pay for his actions, or will he manage another great escape? Nevertheless, the beloved thriller series is set to come to an epic conclusion.

You Season 5 will be released on Netflix on April 24.