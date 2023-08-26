'You want to shadow her': Fans SLAM Justin Bieber for making first post in months day after Selena Gomez releases Single Soon

Justin Bieber has returned from his social media hiatus and while some fans are happy to see him posting again, others are slamming him for the shady timing of it. The singer, who was last active on his Instagram in May, hadn't posted anything since. He wasn't away from the public eye as his date nights with wife Hailey Bieber were captured by paparazzi. Some think Justin's post a day after Selena Gomez's song Single Soon released is no coincidence.

Months after his last post, Justin has shared a picture with Hailey and her niece. Apart from Gomez's track release, this also comes after the recent controversy with longtime manager and friend Scooter Braun. As per reports, the Sorry hitmaker parted ways with him after a long partnership. Here's what we know about the controversy, Justin's recent appearance in SZA's music video, and his first Instagram post in a while receiving flack on the Internet.

Justin Bieber makes first post in months, shares image with Hailey

Justin posted an adorable picture of himself with Hailey holding her niece in her arms. He captioned the smiley and playful picture with a kiss emoji. meanwhile, he also became active on his stories where he shared his appearance in SZA's latest music video. He also shared Hailey's latest post on his Instagram story. The model is enjoying a girls trip in Mexico and shared snaps of herself in a bikini amidst rumors that she is expecting her first baby.

While fans of the pop star were happy to see him post again, others were sure to make their own assumptions. The most common one of them was the hateful allegation that Hailey was using Justin's phone and posted the picture. The founder of Rhode is currently on vacation in Mexico with her friends Kendall Jenner, Lori Harvey, and Justine Skye. Others commented about Justin's viral and steamy appearance in SZA's music video for her song Snooze.

One user wrote, "He didn't post his sister on her birthday but he posts ur niece... okay," referring to the picture with Hailey's niece. Another said, "Hailey we know u posted this. We all saw Justin laid up with SZA." A third replied, "Hailey get off Justin phone!" A fourth mentioned his disappearance and commented, "Justin Bieber has returned from the dead!!"

Netizens connect Justin Bieber's post with Selena Gomez's song Single Soon

Others pointed out that Justin's first post in months happened a day after his ex-girlfriend, singer-actress Selena Gomez released her latest track Single Soon. The two shared a very tumultuous on-and-off relationship from 2010 to 2018. Ever since Justin married Hailey months after his breakup with Selena, the online drama between the three is a never-ending saga. Even five years later, the allegations, trolling, bullying, and hate haven't faded away.

One user alleged, "Because #selenagomez released a song today, you want to shadow her, you're stealing a role from her." Another wrote, "Funny, you haven't posted a picture since May, but all the sudden someone drops a new song and you're all over the Internet. Just saying." A third felt, "Hailey posting this, she's barking with single soon." Meanwhile, Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato were also revealed to be leaving Scooter's management recently.

