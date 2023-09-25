‘You were being so annoying…’: When Emily Blunt almost killed Tom Cruise while filming

Tom Cruise is renowned in Hollywood for his willingness to do intense action scenes, often without anybody doubles. However, we revisit the moment when he had a near-death experience. The encounter, however, was due to no fault of his own but that of his co-actor, Emily Blunt . The actress crashed the vehicle into a tree with Cruise in the passenger seat.

Emily Blunt recalls the time she almost killed Tom Cruise

In an interview with the Conan TBS show while promoting the movie, Blunt narrated the horrific incident to the media. She recalled, “I tear down this part and Tom’s being very quiet behind me. I hear him under his breath as I approach the right-hand turn, going ‘Brake, brake, brake. Brake. Brake, brake, brake… Oh God. Brake, brake, brake. Brake it hard! Brake hard!'” She further narrated, “I left it too late, and so drove us into a tree … I almost killed Tom Cruise.”

Emily was driving a minivan for the scene and was instructed to take a sharp right turn while driving at full speed. Due to the speed of the vehicle, she lost control of it.

In a separate interview with Vulture, Blunt recalled, “He was actually laughing. And I told him, I said, "I thought you were being so annoying when you told me to say brake, and I apologize.” Despite the car crashing into a tree, the actors survived the accident. Tom Cruise reportedly experienced an adrenaline rush, and his response to the incident was just laughing out loud.

Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt left the accident unscathed while shooting Edge Of Tomorrow

While filming the 2014 movie, Edge of Tomorrow, the actors shot a car chase scene. The director of the movie, Doug Liman had instructed Emily Blunt, who was behind the wheel to “go a bit faster”. The actors left the scene of the accident unscathed and the movie went on to earn a whopping $370.5 million at the box office.

Tom Cruise had another nearly fatal incident while filming a scene for Top Gun. The actor sank deep into the ocean, but luckily he was spotted by frogmen who saved his life.

