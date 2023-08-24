'You were the worst-looking cast member': When Barbie actor Margot Robbie made fun of Will Smith for his role in USD 585 million movie

In a surprising turn of events, the tumultuous aftermath of Suicide Squad's release seems to have birthed an unexpected camaraderie between its stars, Will Smith and Margot Robbie. Amid the barrage of criticism that the film faced, the duo showcased their unbreakable spirits and a shared sense of humor, as they engaged in a lighthearted exchange on a recent episode of the BBC's Playground Insults. Little did Smith know that this playful banter would lead to a lesson in never messing with Robbie's mom.

Will Smith have ears like Wi-Fi

The playful duel kicked off with Robbie taking the reins, wasting no time in poking fun at Smith's famously prominent ears. She whimsically suggested that his ears could serve as Wi-Fi antennas, reaching all the way to Australia where her mother resides, a jab that left Smith in fits of laughter. His attempt to fire back was promptly intercepted by Robbie's stern warning, "Let's not involve my mom in this – she's definitely tuning in." Smith, undeterred, turned his attention to the quirky Finding Dory pins adorning Robbie's attire, humorously insinuating that they were instruments for conversing through "underwater telepathic waves."

Robbie's Age Card and her Mother

As the playful insults volleyed back and forth, it became evident that Robbie had the upper hand. The age card was her secret weapon as she quipped, "You're so old that I had to Google The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," a show that had already begun its run when she was a mere two-month-old infant. Smith attempted to salvage his pride by pointing out that the cast of "I Am Legend" was a trio of "myself, zombies, and a dog," to which Robbie wittily retorted, "You were still the least memorable."

But like any good sparring match, there had to be a climactic moment. Smith, ever the risk-taker, opted for the classic "I slept with your mother" joke. Little did he expect Robbie to expertly counter with a quip about his not-so-"-"Big Willie." The exchange concluded with hearty laughs, showcasing the bond that had grown through their amusing exchange of barbs.

Box Office of the Film

Despite the polarizing reviews that hounded Suicide Squad, the film managed to retain its dominance at the box office for a second weekend. However, its earnings witnessed a considerable 67 percent drop from its opening weekend, leaving the fate of the squad's cinematic escapades hanging in the balance.

In the end, it wasn't the superhero antics that stole the spotlight, but the unexpected camaraderie between two of the movie's stars. Smith and Robbie proved that even amidst the storm of criticism, a good-natured jest can bridge gaps and remind us all not to take things too seriously.

