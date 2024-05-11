'You Will Be Missed': Tom Hanks, Ryan Reynolds, Viola Davis And More Hollywood Stars Pay Tribute To Sam Rubin After His Sudden Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Sam Rubin passed away due to a sudden heart attack in his house on Friday. The Hollywood journalist became synonymous with KTLA having established a long and illustrious career reporting live since 1991.

It was reported that he did not have any palpable ailments even a day before his death while he was live on-air on May 9th. Unfortunately, it became his last ever TV appearance. He was a staple reporter for any kind of entertainment publicity including concert tours, movie star publicity, TV shows, etc.

Ryan Reynolds, Tom Hanks, and many other Hollywood celebrities share condolences after the demise of Sam Rubin

Rubin’s sudden demise has cast a shadow of gloom on the entirety of Hollywood. Celebrities all over the world of American cinema pour in their last respects to the late journalist.

Veteran actress Viola Davis took to Instagram to mourn the loss of Sam Rubin. She wrote, “Your professionalism was unmatched by your kindness and humanity. I will miss your presence on The Red Carpet. God bless your loved ones. Godspeed.”

Deadpool Ryan Reynolds reflected upon his last interview with Sam Rubin. He posted his condolences in a thread, “Even if I was on my 85th interview that day, I was always happy to see Sam. Even if HE was on his 85th interview that day, he always brought genuine kindness, curiosity and an outside-the-box question.”

English comic John Mulaney in the final episode of his Netflix show John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A. signed off by saying, “A special L.A. goodbye to Mr. Sam Rubin.”

Forrest Gump actor Tom Hanks will continue to miss Sam Rubin’s dynamic presence within the entertainment media fraternity. He went to Instagram to post a picture of the late award-winning journalist captioning, “Sam Rubin, you will be missed. A good guy, that Sam. - Hanx.”

Celebrities remember their first meetings with Sam Rubin and offer condolences to his family

Everything Everywhere All At Once star Jamie Lee Curtis also shared her condolences over Rubin’s demise. Having known Sam for years, she shared a picture of them remembering his kindness and greatness as a professional in the industry. She wrote, “There was no one more enthusiastic about his job than Sam Rubin. I've known Sam for most of my career, and he had a light in his eyes every early morning as he started his daily work. This picture of us was taken at the Oscar luncheon and out of all of the people that I've known throughout my career, he was one of the happiest for my, success. He is a great example to us all and a reminder to suit up and show up with a smile and love in your heart. Whatever it is we do. Rest in peace, Sam @samontv”

Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro shared on X, “Sam was a genuine sweetheart- entirely a gentleman.”

Actress Octavia Spencer was deeply saddened by the heartbreaking news as she tweeted, “So sad to learn that we’ve lost Sam Rubin. It was always a pleasure to see him and to be in his presence. My condolences to his family and fans.”

Actor Ben Stiller offered his condolences to Rubin’s family while remembering their first interview together. “So sad and sorry to hear of Sam Rubin’s passing. Consummate pro. I did my first interview with him in something like ‘93, and countless times over the years. He loved actors and movies. He made everyone feel comfortable and it was always fun and easy. He was an institution. We have lost him way too soon,” he wrote on X.

Senator Alex Padilla also acknowledged his massive impact on Hollywood journalism and expressed his thoughts on the death of Sam Rubin stating, “Deeply saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Sam Rubin. Sam's impact on local journalism in LA will be felt for years to come. We pray for his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Deeply saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Sam Rubin.



The whole community of celebrities and public figures came together to grieve the exceptional journalist Sam Rubin as he rests in peace as of May 2024.

