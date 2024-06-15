'You Will Be Seeing Me': Kenya Moore Confirms She Is Here To Say Amid Reports Of RHOA Suspension

Kenya Moore has been indefinitely suspended from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, which is currently in the midst of filming its 16th season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The suspension was reportedly issued after Moore allegedly displayed posters with explicit images of Brittany Eady, a new member of the franchise, during the grand opening of her Kenya Moore Hair Spa in Atlanta, Georgia, last week.

A source revealed to Entertainment Tonight that these photos had been “allegedly found online.” In response to her suspension, Moore addressed the situation on Friday, stating that she’s “not going anywhere.”

Kenya Moore claims that she is here to stay despite RHOA suspension

While Bravo has not commented on the situation, reports suggest a recent confrontation between Moore and Eady may be at the root of the issue. According to an ET source, Moore was suspended "for allegedly depicting Brittany performing a sexual act at the grand opening of her Kenya Moore Hair Spa in Atlanta, from images allegedly found online. The network is still reviewing the content Kenya displayed during filming."

Moore has denied the allegations in a social media post. She has never distributed private images or footage of anyone, nor has she solicited images to threaten or blackmail anyone. She added, "I have always been vindicated when such accusations have been made in the past."

Despite her fans urging her to address the situation directly, Moore chose to focus on her business. In a cryptic note towards the end of a video, she stated, "I stay winning. It is in my blood. Success matriculates around me. So I accept that. God has given me that." She reassured her fans by saying, “You will be seeing me. I’m not going anywhere despite all the stuff surrounding whatever it is people decided they wanna write.”

What did Brittany Eady say about the ongoing controversy?

Brittany Eady, on the other hand, has expressed her feelings about the incident. In an Instagram Story that was later deleted, she reportedly shared, “It’s never a good feeling being targeted or HAZED by someone I thought would embrace me into a new circle that I never met.”

An inside source previously told People that Moore displayed the posters after being allegedly threatened by Eady. However, another source claimed that Moore was never threatened "with a weapon nor was there ever a weapon present during the course of production."

Eady seemingly addressed those rumors in her Instagram story as well and said she never possessed any weapons nor "threatened anyone ever." The podcast host also confimed that she has never been to jail, never been in a fight, "or even had as much as a speeding ticket."

"That’s not my character. I am hurt by the narrative that’s being displayed. Wrong is wrong," Eady added.

