The reunions of The Real Housewives of New Jersey are highly anticipated by fans. With 14 seasons under its belt, the annual gathering of Jersey cast members after the finale has set a new standard for Bravo fans accustomed to Andy Cohen-hosted events. It's no wonder that fans are surprised to learn that rumors are circulating in the Bravoverse that the current season will be skipping its reunion for the very first time.

Stars Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, and the other members of the cast have been the focus of internet rumors regarding cast division ever since the May 5 premiere. Soon, rumors spread that a significant cast shake-up was coming and that the reunion show had been canceled due to severe animosity among the members.

Andy Cohen explains why the RHONJ reunion is canceled

Andy Cohen, the host of Watch What Happens Live and executive producer of Real Housewives, confirmed the reunion news and clarified that the finale serves as the season's conclusion. He stated on Radio Andy's Reality Checked, "It is one of those iconic Jersey finales that people will be talking about for a long time to come."

Cohen revealed that after viewing the final cut of the finale, the producers made their decisions individually and then discussed them. "We all had the same thought, which is the finale is kind of the finale and the reunion all in one," added Cohen.

Advertisement

This is usually when the reunion films, six weeks before the season concludes and just before the next season's production starts to be locked down. "You will understand when you see the finale why we’re not [doing a reunion],” Cohen stated.

Cohen on RHONJ Reboot

Andy Cohen is open to the idea of bringing Real Housewives of New Jersey reboot, but he would prefer to give the producers time to decide what would be the best move initially.

Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Danielle Cabral, Rachel Fuda, and friends Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler round out the cast, which also includes the recently estranged sister-in-laws Giudice and Gorga.

ALSO READ: Kris Jenner Wants To Give Birth To Another Baby At 68; Khloe Kardashian Says, 'Uterus Doesn't Age'