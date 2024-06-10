‘You Will Want To Be a Mum’: Naomi Campbell Reveals She Welcomed Two Kids Via Surrogacy

Times have changed, and people have advanced their thinking and choices. Today, tying the knot or having children is no longer seen as a compromise or burden but as a choice. It is not only married celebrities who are opting for surrogacy to expand their families, but also single celebrity women. Just like supermodel Naomi Campbell confirmed that she welcomed her two children through a surrogate.

In an interview published in The Times on June 7, 2024, she said, "You will change your mind. You will want to be a mum. I understand it’s economically tough, but my mum had nothing and she made it work. It's worth it. It is so amazing." Since the arrival of her two children, the model has refrained from revealing their names, sharing their birthdays, or posting their faces.

Naomi Campbell talks about her journey as a single mother

Naomi Campbell opened up about her thoughts on being a new single mother and how her kids are her top priority today. She added, “I hope for a better world for my children. "They are 110 percent my priority. I have to be there for them on their first day at school.” She also said that she loves being a single mom and that she’s weary of "young girls" saying they don't want to have children or that it's "too expensive."

However, in May 2024, the model shared the first-ever picture of her baby son. Campbell posted a selection of photos on her Instagram, featuring her posts with her children. "BLESSED," she wrote the caption as fans and well-wishers dropped heartwarming comments and emojis.

A brief throwback to Naomi Campbell's relationships

Since we talked about Naomi Campbell's journey as a single mother, let's look at a brief throwback to her romantic relationship so far. While she claims to be single at the moment with all her focus on her kids, the model has previously had relationships with Hassan Jameel, Sean Diddy Combs, and Usher. In 2019, she dated Skepta.

Furthermore, between 2008 and 2013, Naomi Campbell was also in a long-term relationship with Russian billionaire Vladislav Doronin. After their split, their relationship faced legal disputes.

