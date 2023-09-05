'You? You married Emily Blunt?': When John Krasinski left a UK customs agent in shock and anger after he revealed who his wife is

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski have been one of the most adored couples in Hollywood. They have been giving relationship goals to mere mortals like us for over a decade now. But back in 2018, Krasinski revealed a strange encounter he had with a customs agent in London, who seemed to have it out of him, for not only remaking an American version of The Office but also marrying Emily Blunt. Here's what happened.

John Krasinski's encounter with a UK customs agent

In 2018, while making an appearance on The Tonight Show the actor revealed a strange but memorable encounter with a customs agent in London was left astonished when John informed him that he was married to British actress Emily Blunt. A Quiet Place director is well aware of the fact that he got lucky when he married Blunt. He said, "I married up, and don’t I know it. They don’t have to tell me," but "the customs agent in London did." Krasinski went on to recount the story of this meeting at the airport, while he was visiting the Devil Wears Prada actress.

The Office actor recalled, "It was going great, the customs, the whole experience. And then I hit this guy who was about my age. He looked like he was ready to get a little surly with me." John continued, "He said, ‘It says here that you’re an actor. Would I know you from anything?’ And I went, ‘You know, we redid the U.K. version of The Office." Which reportedly was Krasinski's "Strike one!" as the agent replied, "'Oh, you took what we did, perfect.'" But it truly got worse when he revealed the name of his wife. Reportedly the office at the airport as he was visiting, to which said, "my wife." He recalls, "“He says, ‘Oh, is she an actress? Would I know her?’ And I said, ‘I don’t know man, her name’s Emily Blunt.’ And he goes like this, ‘You? You married Emily Blunt? Go. Just go.'

John Krasinski opens up about working with Emily Blunt

Krasinski and Blunt worked together in the hit horror film A Quiet Place while acting together was a dream come true for them, they were warned by people that this might spell trouble for the couple. According to many working the two would be split up by the end of the film, but as per the duo, they just closer. John confessed, "I’ve never have loved my wife more than after we did this movie."

Meanwhile, it's 2023, and from the looks of it the couple is going stronger than ever, and their horror franchise is a cult classic.

