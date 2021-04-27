Youn Yuh Jung REVEALS Brad Pitt told her he'd 'definitely come to Korea': I don’t believe what Americans say

During a press conference with Korean reporters, after her history-making Academy Award win at Oscars 2021, Minari star Youn Yuh Jung shed light on her conversation with Brad Pitt, who presented the Best Actress in a Supporting Role Oscar to the 73-year-old star at the 93rd Academy Awards.

The highlight of Oscars 2021 was undoubtedly Youn Yuh Jung's sassy wit throughout the prestigious award ceremony. The Minari star made history with her Oscar win as she is now the first Korean woman to win the Academy Award in the Best Actress in a Supporting Role category. It was last year's Best Actor in a Supporting Role Oscar winner Brad Pitt (who won it for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood), who presented the Oscar to the 73-year-old actress.

After the 93rd Academy Awards ended, besides a press conference for the US media, Yuh Jung also took part in another press conference dedicated to Korean reporters, which broadcasted live on KBS 1TV. When asked about Pitt, Youn revealed about the duo's conversation, "He’s a famous actor, so I told him that there were lots of people that liked him in Korea and that he should come," via News1 Korea and Soompi. For the unversed, Brad's production company Plan B produced Minari, which Yuh Jung poked fun at during her Oscar-winning acceptance speech as she questioned the 56-year-old actor's whereabouts when they were shooting for the Lee Isaac Chung directorial in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

"I suggested that he should spend more money next time," Youn quipped during the PC. Moreover, Yuh Jung revealed Pitt's desire to come to Korea, which she really didn't buy into. "He said that he would definitely come to Korea. I don’t believe what Americans say, they speak too flamboyantly. He told me that he respects me and all that, but I don’t fall easily for other people’s words," Youn quipped in conclusion.

Just like Bong Joon Ho was Oscars 2020's patented spirit animal, we declare Youn Yuh Jung as Oscars 2021's spirit animal!

