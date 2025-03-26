Young and Restless March 25 Episode Recap: Phyllis Admits to Harboring Hatred Against Sharon Amid Awkward Small Talk Moment

The new episode of Young and the Restless is high on drama, with Phyllis and Sharon having their small talk moment. The duo discuss how their kids have been brave and smart through the situations. Though they are all out of danger, the former is aware that the trauma still persists. Amidst getting deeper into the conversation, Phyllis admits that she is still harboring hatred against the latter.

Discussing the incident at the clinic, Sharon addresses the lingering anger and resentment in their relationship with each other. When she continued to discuss the brain chemistry and ingrained behavior, Phyllis made a big statement about hating the other.

Sharon, however, reassured the mom of one that no one is expecting her to let go of her strong feelings so soon. To let herself out of the conversation, Phyllis reminds Sharon that the kids might be worried about them, and they should head back to the park.

Back at the park, both have been reflecting upon the talk they had with each other. Phyllis suggests that they act normally, as if nothing had happened between them. But Sharon suggests that the relationship between them could change, to which the former eventually agrees too. Amid the conversation, Newman points out that they are both stepmothers to each other's kids.

On the other hand, Victor and Lily are on the tail of Damian and Dumas. The former warns Lily not to do business with Damian, as his mysterious partner would be indirectly operating the matters.

The same is conveyed to Devon by Lily, and he agrees to take action upon the same.