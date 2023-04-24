Young and the Restless actor Eric Braeden reveals being diagnosed with cancer; Calls it 'painful experience'

Young and the Restless star fame Eric Braeden is currently making headlines after he revealed that he has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing immunotherapy to treat high-grade cancerous cells near his bladder. He took to his social media handle to share a 13-minute-long video and opened up about his entire problem. He said that he had problems with his prostate while recuperating from a recent knee-replacement surgery when the health scare came about. Talking about it, he said, "I hate to be this personal but I think this may be good for some older guys who may or may not listen to this.” Furthermore, he revealed that it “became so bad I couldn’t pee. And that my friends I can tell you is one of the most painful experiences I’ve had.”

Eric Braeden talks about his cancer treatment

Eric was diagnosed by a urologist in Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. After undergoing surgery to remove the cancer, the actor said he was asked to return a week later. And after examining the biopsy report, he said that "amongst the low-grade cancer cells there [were] some high-grade cancer cells" near his bladder. Talking about he is still acting on the daily soap, Eric said, “So that's where I am right now. I'm a little under the weather, but not really much. I've learned now to listen to my body more and not go all out. I'm gonna get it. And I'll be in top form again soon.”

About Eric Braeden

On the work front, Eric is known for his performance in the soap opera 'Young and the Restless' in which he has worked for 43 seasons and nearly 4000 episodes. He is still a part of the show. Last month the show celebrated it 50th anniversary.

