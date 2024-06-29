Young And The Restless Actors Lauralee Bell And Michael Damian Set To Appear In Bold And The Beautiful; All We Know About Crossover

Lauralee Bell and Michael Damian are trading the stormy weather of Genoa City for the endless sun of Los Angeles. The Young and the Restless actors will appear on The Bold and the Beautiful for a crossover in August. Bell will reprise her role as Cricket, while Damian will revisit the character Danny for two episodes, per Entertainment Weekly.

Excitement and Authenticity: Bell and Damian's Return

According to the synopsis, “Danny and Christine [Cricket] are invited to the Forrester Estate for a party celebrating the success of the relaunch of Brooke Logan’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) 'Brooke's Bedroom' fashion line… or so they think." The synopsis continues, “Little do Danny and Christine know, Brooke and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) have invited them to pitch a new business venture. Not to be outdone, Danny decides to give a surprise performance of his own to share with the partygoers."

In an interview with Us Weekly, Bell expressed excitement about the upcoming crossover. “We’re all so excited,” Bell, 55, told the outlet. “What we’re doing is so authentic to the story.” The actress explained that the idea came from her brother Bradley Bell, an executive producer and head writer on The Bold and the Beautiful, who saw an opportunity for a compelling crossover.

A Dream Come True for Fans

The crossover also makes sense given that Danny, a musician, would “have a concert in L.A.” Bell hinted that viewers will see Cricket in a “very rockstar’s girlfriend” outfit. Cricket and Danny's initial reunion on The Young and the Restless in November 2023 was a long-held dream for many viewers. “We have fans that have been saying in the last couple weeks, 'I've waited 30 years for Cricket and Danny to get back together. Waited 30 years!’” Bell previously told PEOPLE.

Bell, who also celebrated 40 years on the soap in November, reflected on her journey with PEOPLE. “When I started, I was a kid to them, and now, to be able to speak with everybody in an adult relationship, knowing their kids and their having watched our kids grow up, it's so special,” she said. “I've spent 40 years with some of these people and have loved every minute of it." The crossover promises to be a nostalgic and thrilling event for fans of both shows.

