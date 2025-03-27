Young and the Restless March 26 Episode Recap: Kyle and Claire Enjoy Romatic Moments; Traci Worries About Alan

Kyle and Claire fans are in for some treat as the duo spend some romantic moments in the beginning of the new episode of Young and the Restless. As Claire wakes up worried about being late for work, Kyle reveals that he had switched the alarm off and wants the latter to call in sick for the day. The couple gets playfully intimate and engages in a pillow fight before looking forward to a lazy morning.

In the moment, Claire is happy and smiles, realizing that Kyle was getting serious about their relationship. At the Society, as Nikki and Jack grabbed breakfast together, they planned on supporting Claire and Kyle’s lie, or they might just become collateral damage.

On the other hand, Phyllis meets with Nick and Summer and tells them about her conversation with Sharon. Reflecting on what the latter said to her in the previous episode, Phyllis announces that she will no longer let the hatred pull her back.

Meanwhile, at the Crimson Lights, Traci was surprised to meet Sharon, who talked about the place she is in with Phyllis. Whilst in the conversation, Sharon revealed that the captor might know them. She also noticed an engagement ring on Traci’s finger while the latter was terrified of the danger looming over her.

Moreover, Sharon suggested that she and Phyllis talk to Alan, to which Traci agrees and mentions that Alan is in Paris.

After Sharon leaves, Traci calls Alan and informs him of the postponement of her Paris trip. Seeing Jack, Traci breaks down and thinks she has made the biggest mistake of her life.