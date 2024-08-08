Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Adam and Chelsea Keep Their Secret?

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Connor Newman (Judah Mackey) will need his parents’ support as he settles back into life in Genoa City. Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) and Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) will come together to make this transition as easy as possible for Connor, but there may be a few bumps in the road.

Young and the Restless Spoiler Highlights

Of course, Chelsea and Adam will also have to worry about the secret they’re keeping from Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). Despite all the shame they’re both dealing with, Adam will push Chelsea to continue hiding their hookup. That could bring some challenges if Billy still wants to revisit his earlier conversation with Chelsea, who raised red flags by mentioning her guilt and mistakes.

However, Billy will also throw some of his attention toward Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) and the possibility of a new agreement. Lily wants Billy to either leave Chancellor or take a position that’s more low-key, but he’s not pleased over either option. Even so, Billy just called Lily to propose an idea, so they’ll follow up on that with a discussion about his future at Chancellor and what that’s going to look like.

Advertisement

In the park, Devon Hamilton-Winters (Bryton James) will have a different proposal in mind since he’ll pop the question to Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) again and give her an engagement ring on their romantic picnic. Abby already said yes to marrying Devon, but things should feel a little more official once he puts a ring on it! Since Abby has been pushing Devon for a vacation, maybe he’ll surprise her with updates on some trip news, too.

Over with Claire Grace (Hayley Erin), Y&R spoilers say she’ll make an even bigger mess between Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) and Summer Newman (Allison Lanier). It sounds like Claire’s attempt to be helpful and ease the conflict will stir up more hostility instead. Kyle may assure Claire that it’s not her fault and blame Summer for being impossible to deal with. Summer, on the other hand, will feel like Kyle is being the unreasonable one and will continue plotting some bold moves.

Advertisement

Since Summer will get some assistance from Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) before the week’s over, our predictions point to all the Harrison Abbott (Redding Munsell) custody drama blowing up in a big way.

The Young and the Restless spoilers say Kyle and Summer’s feud is on the verge of spiraling out of control, so stay tuned!

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Kyle's bold move backfire?