Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Phyllis Kidnap Sharon?

Monday’s episode of The Young and the Restless (February 24) promises plenty of drama as Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) finds herself at the center of a shocking accusation—kidnapping Sharon Newman (Sharon Case). Meanwhile, Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) embarks on an unexpectedly awkward date.

Damian Kane (Jermaine Rivers) has been persistent in asking Lily out, and on Monday, his patience finally pays off. Lily agrees to join him for dinner, though she remains skeptical of his charms. While Damian flirts and playfully quizzes Lily about her love life, she keeps her guard up.

Despite her resistance, Damian may take this dinner as a sign that she’s open to romance, even if Lily doesn’t see it that way. Could this be the start of something new, or will Lily shut down Damian’s advances once and for all?

Elsewhere, concern grows as Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) and Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) realize Sharon is missing. Given Sharon’s recent kidnapping ordeal, her sudden disappearance sends alarm bells ringing. They quickly turn to Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd) for help.

Chance finds the situation even more suspicious, as he’s already investigating Phyllis’ own mysterious vanishing act. The timing is uncanny, and Nick begins to suspect that the two cases are connected.

Daniel Romalotti Jr. (Michael Graziadei) is skeptical, unable to believe that Sharon and Phyllis—who notoriously don’t get along—would willingly disappear together. But Mariah offers a chilling possibility: what if Sharon didn’t go with Phyllis by choice?

Mariah suggests that Phyllis may have taken drastic measures to get revenge on Sharon, especially after Sharon was cleared of all charges. While Daniel and Summer Newman (Allison Lanier) try to dismiss the idea, Mariah insists it’s worth considering.

Meanwhile, the people of Genoa City still believe that Ian Ward (Ray Wise) and Jordan (Colleen Zenk) are dead. However, Y&R fans know better—Ian was last seen making a shocking ambulance escape.

That said, this time, Phyllis and Sharon may be caught up in a completely different kind of danger. If Ian isn’t involved, who else could be behind their disappearances?

As the mystery unfolds, The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Sharon could be on the path to redemption—perhaps by making a heroic move. Will she manage to escape and turn the tables on her captor? And is Phyllis really to blame, or is there an even bigger twist ahead?