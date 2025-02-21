Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Summer Use Phyllis’ Disappearance to Get Closer to Kyle?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, February 21, tease major developments in Genoa City. Summer Newman grows increasingly concerned over Phyllis Summers’ sudden disappearance but may also use the situation to her advantage. Meanwhile, Victor Newman’s deep dive into Damian Kane could yield surprising results, and Kyle Abbott puts Claire Newman’s loyalty to the test.

Summer is genuinely worried about her mother, Phyllis, who has mysteriously gone radio silent—even missing a family breakfast she arranged. However, she may also use her distress to garner Kyle’s sympathy, especially in front of Claire. During a conversation at the coffeehouse, Summer could subtly make her concerns about Phyllis an emotional moment, potentially strengthening her bond with Kyle while also planting doubts about Victor’s stance against him.

Meanwhile, Kyle will test Claire’s loyalty by pushing her to find out more about Victor’s latest scheme against the Abbotts. With Victor determined to make Kyle’s life difficult, Summer may warn Claire about the trouble ahead.

As for Victor, he moves forward with his investigation into Damian Kane. With his extensive resources, Victor is determined to uncover the truth—whether that means finding incriminating information or sensing a cover-up. At the same time, Lily Winters sees an opportunity to manipulate Damian, who is clearly intrigued by her.

Advertisement

Damian, eager to win Lily over, attempts to mend his relationship with his mother, Amy Lewis. However, Nate Hastings remains skeptical of Damian’s true motives and works to protect Amy’s heart. With tension rising, Lily may finally agree to a second dinner with Damian—but this time, she may have an agenda of her own.

As the drama unfolds, Summer’s tactics, Victor’s investigation, and Lily’s complex relationship with Damian set the stage for major twists ahead. Will Summer succeed in getting closer to Kyle? Will Victor’s deep dive expose Damian’s secrets? Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless for all the latest shocking developments.