Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Victor Newman Betray Lily Winters?

In the upcoming episode of The Young and the Restless on Thursday, October 3, fans can expect intense drama as Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) meets with Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) to discuss their plan to take down Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson). However, behind the scenes, Victor may have more devious plans in store for Lily than she realizes.

The Young and the Restless Spoiler Highlights

Lily believes that Victor has promised her the CEO position at Chancellor after they complete their takeover, but in reality, Victor plans to hand the role to Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott). Despite thinking she can manage Victor's manipulative tactics, Lily is in for a rude awakening when his true intentions come to light. As the two discuss the next steps in their plot, Lily's alliance with Victor deepens, though betrayal lurks on the horizon.

Meanwhile, Daniel Romalotti Jr. (Michael Graziadei) is left devastated after identifying Heather Stevens' (Vail Bloom) body at the morgue. The shock of this tragic discovery will weigh heavily on Daniel, and he may take some time to himself before confirming the news to his mother, Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford). However, predictions suggest that Phyllis will soon learn of Heather’s fate, leading to a heated confrontation at the GCAC.

Advertisement

Phyllis encounters Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) and immediately hurls accusations, causing a scene. Phyllis may believe Sharon had a hand in Heather's demise, either by pushing her away from Daniel or directly causing the tragedy. Regardless, Phyllis unleashes her fury while Sharon feigns surprise and offers sympathy.

As Phyllis leans on Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) for support, more trouble may arise if Sharon notices their bond. With “Cameron Kirsten” (Linden Ashby) continuing to haunt Sharon through hallucinations and sinister orders, the drama is far from over. Stay tuned for more explosive revelations as these storylines unfold on The Young and the Restless.

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Kyle's bold move backfire?