Young & Restless Spoilers: What will Diane and Nate do next?

Young & Restless is amongst the classic American soap operas which is set in the fictional Genoa city. It originally focused on the Brooks and Foster family.

The recent episode of the Young & Restless starts with Kyle trying to make up for Summer by giving her a red rose and asking her out to lunch. Summer says that it wasn't a serious issue and she needs to take some time to evaluate their relationship. Kyle accepts his mistake of overstepping with Victor and lying to Summer about it. Summer agrees and they start drinking together.

ALSO READ: Did you know Blake Lively almost played Karen in Mean Girls? Here is everything you need to know

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: What will Dante and Jordan do next?

Nick and Sally lie down together in the suite as Sally tells him that she did not know what she would have done without him. Sally tells him that Adam was stunned about her decision and wanted to talk about how they could get together. Sally told Adam that they could not get together but he should be part of the baby’s life. Sally wanted to talk to Nick about how all this would affect them but Nick seems reluctant to do so.

Adam and Chelsea go for a walk as he wants to talk with someone.

Sally tries to convince Nick that Adam will not get under her skin this time around. She adds that he will have no influence on their lives now if they are on the same page. Nick agrees that they are on the same page. They kiss each other and sleep. After Nick sleeps, Sally watches him while caressing the baby bump and looking upset.

Adam thinks about Sally in the park and gets distressed as he remembers Sally ending things with him.

Jack offers Billy to return back as his right hand man as Billy thanks him for the lunch at Society. Billy agrees to give this offer a serious consideration as they shake hands.

Young & Restless Spoilers Highlights

Young & Restless spoilers include Billy's decision about Jake’s job offer. It will also show what Nate will do after his plan of reconnecting with the family backfires. Daniel needs to make a difficult decision and what cryptic message Diane receives.