Young Sheldon Cast Reunites as Makers Conclude Series Finale with Open-Ended Finish

The star cast of Young Sheldon is bonding well even after the series has ended. The heartwarming reunion was shared in a recent Instagram post hinting at some unresolved storylines of the characters in the spin-off of The Big Bang Theory.

Iain Armitage took the role of the younger version of Sheldon Cooper, Jim Parson's character from The Big Bang Theory. Annie Potts played the role of Meemaw who was Sheldon's grandmother.

Potts shared an image of their reunion on Instagram which delighted the fans. Potts wrote, "Look who stopped by!" which led Armitage to express the same sentiment. Armitage shared the image and mentioned, "When I got back to town last week my first stop was MeeMaw's house! Love you, Ms Annie."

Hinting at sequel series after Young Sheldon's final

In the last episode, Sheldon and Meemaw left without a proper farewell even though there was enough time to complete the finale. But chances of their characters reuniting on-screen are high as the sequel series, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage will take the story ahead. The series will likely focus mainly on Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Many (Emily Osment). Both the characters will move into a new home and start a family.

What are the chances of other Young Sheldon cast members appearing in the new spinoff?

There has been no official announcement regarding the casting of Cooper's family in the spinoff series. However, there might be some special appearances. Most of the cast members stated that they might agree to return to the new show if called.

Potts shared her love for the cast and the role of Meemaw

Potts expressed disappointment and was still figuring out why the series had to end. Potts mentioned in an Assignment X interview, "It's sad because I didn't expect it. We're the Number One show on network TV and the Number One show on Netflix. Who cancels this?"

"I mean, I love the cast. Wonderful character to play," In another interview, Potts gave hints that Meemaw might probably be her last big role. She said "But hey, I'm old, this could be my last rodeo. I mean, I thought about that though, panicked me a little bit. These things are hard to come by, I've had a couple, but they were all tough, so yeah."

Be ready to watch Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage on CBS during the fall.

