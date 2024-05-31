Young Sheldon Fans Point Out Big Bang Theory Plot Hole That Leaves Internet Shocked

It’s always great to see a series with a well-woven storyline connecting the past, present, and future. It was the excitement of building their own universe that fans of The Big Bang Theory couldn’t stop their excitement about the release of a prequel series titled, Young Sheldon. However as the Young Sheldon series continues the run of its seventh season, fans have marked several plot holes in the series, disrupting its connectivity with The Big Bang Theory.

What happened to the pets of Sheldon Cooper?

Fans of The Big Bang Theory were overwhelmed by the announcement of Young Sheldon to continue following their favorite character in his past. However, on their way, they were able to highlight several plot holes between The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon. Though makers did try to cover up these holes eventually in the storyline of Young Sheldon, these cover-ups were never enough.

The list of loopholes between the two renowned series is pretty long, with one centering around the dog of Sheldon, as retrieved via Looper. In The Big Bang Theory, Sheldon's relatives mention that they had a loud dog in their house. It is safe to assume that the dog in their discussion must be small as Sheldon has an aversion to big dogs. However, his dog was nowhere to be seen in the long run of Young Sheldon.

Apart from their dog, it was revealed in The Griffin Equivalency that Sheldon also had a cat which was run over by a Montgomery Ward Delivery Van. But again there was no cat to be seen in the prequel series. This leaves a major loophole in the storyline centering around the missing pets of Sheldon. A possible solution to this loophole can be the uncanny narration of Sheldon. While other fans believe that the pets were owned by Sheldon before the timeline of the prequel series.

A look back at major plot holes of Young Sheldon

Well, this is not the first time that fans have spotted a plot hole in the story of Sheldon. In the past, fans had noticed multiple flaws in the plot of Young Sheldon, including the difference in Sheldon’s parents' marriage life. In The Big Bang Theory, it was shown that Sheldon had quite a rough time in his childhood because of his parents’ troublesome marriage. One of the most traumatic experiences of childhood is catching his father in bed with another person.

However, no such tumultuous relationship was shown in Young Sheldon where Mary and George seem to have a normal relationship. The couple faces their problems but Sheldon has never caught his father cheating on his mother. Fans hope that this event may be captured in the coming episodes of Young Sheldon.

Another major difference was noticed in the Season 2 finale of Young Sheldon, A Swedish Science Thing and the Equation for Toast, where the supporting cast and friend of Sheldon, Howard Wolowitz, from The Big Bang Theory made a brief appearance.

Fans were not surprisingly very happy about his introduction in the prequel series as it included another major loophole in the series. Wolowitz constantly complains about his mother’s overprotective behavior in TBBT. The character even mentioned that her mother installed safety grills around his bed till he crossed the age of 17. However, during his childhood reprisal in the Young Sheldon, there were no protective rails around his bed.

Well, these were some of the few plot holes identified by fans of Sheldon, who simply couldn’t ignore such major differences in the depiction of his young and old life. As the Young Sheldon series continues, the mounting list of plot holes continues to increase as well. Young Sheldon Season 7 concluded on May 16, 2024.

