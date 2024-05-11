Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Young Sheldon.

Young Sheldon is the prequel series to the all-time hit The Big Bang Theory. Just like Big Bang Theory, the prequel series also thrived to become one of the fan favorites. The ever-humorous and exceptional series is coming to an end soon, with the finale episode, Part 1, airing this week. As the episode comes to an end, a gut-wrenching moment is shared with viewers. In Big Bang Theory, Sheldon (Jim Parsons) revealed his father passed away when he was only 14 years old. Young Sheldon is now correcting their main series of mistakes. Even though viewers are already aware of George Senior's fate, here’s how his untimely demise fixed his wrongdoings in Big Bang Theory. Take a look.

ALSO READ: 'It's Emotional': Young Sheldon Creators Open Up About The Heartbreaking Tragedy In Season 7 Finale Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

How does George Sr.'s fate in the prequel series correct his Big Bang Theory wrongs?

Fans of Young Sheldon predicted George Cooper Sr.'s death after seven seasons of Young Sheldon. Chuck Lorre had two occupations when he created Young Sheldon. One goal was to create a funny program, and the other was to erase all of the damage done to George Cooper throughout the run of The Big Bang Theory.

George was already dead when The Big Bang Theory began, but Sheldon and his mother paid him visits on occasion. They frequently spoke negatively about him, portraying him as the worst husband and father. The prequel series showed a softer and never-before-seen side of George Sr., as he was seen sacrificing his own happiness for his family countless times.

Advertisement

George Sr. is frequently the target of adult Sheldon's dark humor in the Big Bang theory. He is the problematic character that undergoes the most changes. As a result of Young Sheldon, there was a different side of Sheldon’s father seen. The show's producer, Steve Holland, told USA Today, “In Big Bang Theory, when George was an off-screen figure who is no longer alive, you could make whatever jokes you wanted. But Young Sheldon is a sweeter family show. And because of Lance Barber's portrayal of George in Young Sheldon, you didn't believe his dad could be that bad."

For example, adult Sheldon revealed in The Big Bang Theory that he knocked three times on a door because he witnessed his adulterous father having relations with a mysterious blonde woman. In a March episode, Sheldon witnessed blonde-wigged Mary role-playing with her husband as a campy German named Helga, which explains the supposed infidelity. George Sr.'s death finishes his character's redemption, revealing why Sheldon holds such a negative opinion of his father. Sheldon is overcome with regret and remorse about his final non-goodbye, which he obsesses on, beginning with the last haunting stare.

What will happen in the Young Sheldon finale?

The two-part May 16 finale portrays Sheldon and his family mourning during George Sr.'s burial. But the finale also finds joy after loss. Sheldon transfers to college, and Parsons returns as an older Sheldon. Parson is also set to reunite with Mayim Bialik, who plays his wife Amy, for the first time since Big Bang concluded in 2019.

Meanwhile, the screen couple has two small children. And Sheldon's troubles with fatherhood have tempered his sentiments toward his own father, George Sr. The fans can watch the show on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

ALSO READ: ‘Where It Hurts’: Young Sheldon Stars Emily Osment And Montana Jordan Reveal Details About Series Finale