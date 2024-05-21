Lance Barber Surprises With Cameo At His Character's Funeral

George Cooper, played by Lance Barber, died in the penultimate episode of the Big Bang Theory prequel series Young Sheldon. Barber did, however, make a surprise appearance in the last episode.

In the series finale, George's friends and family attended his burial following his death in the previous episode. Missy Cooper actor Raegan Revord shared photos on Instagram after the show aired, revealing Barber's brief presence as a funeral attendee.

Lance Barber goes to his own funeral in disguise

own funeral dressed as Georgina. She also included a second photo, which shows exactly where Barber is in the crowd. Screen Rant provided the screenshots.

The final scene Barber had in the previous episode with George. The figure was last spotted leaving for work in the morning on what seemed to be just another ordinary day.

His wife Mary (Zoe Perry) just reminds him not to be late that evening. Neither Sheldon (Iain Armitage) nor Missy (Raegan Revord) even look up at their father as he leaves. Nobody says goodbye to George when he leaves because they don't realize they won't see him again.

The executive producer told Variety that they worked hard to keep a moment where nothing interesting happened. He added that individuals don't perceive significant situations until later, like a father going to work, which is a daily occurrence.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage is set to debut this autumn

He also stated that there was no reason for anyone to believe the event was special. They wanted to convey that moving forward, there may be remorse for not enjoying those moments, but it felt very real.

Even though Young Sheldon is over, a sequel is already in development. The television series Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage is named after Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment). Celebrities like Armitage have expressed interest in making unexpected cameos.

Barber will probably show up, either as a flashback or by surreptitiously taking up his previous job. This autumn, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage will debut on CBS.

