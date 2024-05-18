Showrunner Steve Holland Reveals Young Sheldon's Cast Had A 'Upbeat Celebratory' Farewell

To the viewers that have clutched onto CBS’s Young Sheldon as a comfort watch, the season’s upcoming finale episode might be a bittersweet moment. As for the cast members, the farewell celebrations were joyful and upbeat. Showrunner Steve Holland, while speaking to PEOPLE magazine, revealed that soon after the final day of the show’s filming, which was on April 16, the cast and crew came together for a throwback party, to pay tribute to the moments they have spent on set during the show’s 7-year long run. Holland reveals that a lot of them were in “upbeat celebratory mode.”

What were Young Sheldon's farewell celebrations like

While talking about what the farewell celebrations had been like, Holland said that the the buildup to the finale was quite emotional, so the cast was ready to have a joyful moment. Everyone had sent some photos of themselves, making it into a slideshow that was displayed on multiple screens containing "people's personal pictures from behind the scenes and from on set." This also helped put things into perspective, since the cast members have grown significantly since the show first debuted in 2017. Iain Armitage, who plays the titular character, was 8 years old when he first appeared on the show. He bids goodbye to the series at the age of 15. Raegan Revord, who portrays Sheldon's sister in the show, was 9 when the show premiered.

“You really see time passing because you really see these kids going from children to young adults. You’ll see … they just looked so impossibly young seven years ago,” Holland spoke in the interview.

While reflecting on this seven-year-long journey, Armitage revealed to CBS Mornings that the farewell was harder than he expected it to be. "But also, sort of in a weird way, kind of just nice,” he said. As a souvenir of sorts, he took certain items from the set, including a ship in a bottle and an antique collector spoon.

Young Sheldon's finale

The finale will be premiered in a two-episode format on Thursday. But for Young Sheldon fans, it need not be all bleak since a spinoff series called Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage is slated for release soon. The show chronicles the lives of Georgie Cooper and Many McAllister, who are navigating the struggles of adulthood, marriage, and parenting.



