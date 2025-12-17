Young Thug Proposes to Mariah the Scientist on Stage at Benefit Concert in Atlanta, Here’s What She Said

Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist have been dating since 2021. And it seems that the couple is more than ready to take their relationship to the next level. On December 16 local time, the rapper made a grand proposal to his lady love during his Hometown Hero: Young Thug & Friends - A Benefit Concert at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The singer was seen accepting his question and responding with a yes in front of the large crowd that cheered for them.

Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist get engaged

Videos have surfaced of Young Thug, real name Jeffery Lamar Williams II, proposing to his longtime girlfriend, Mariah the Scientist, real name Mariah Amani Buckles, during a concert on Tuesday. The 34-year-old rapper stood beside his partner on stage during the Atlanta gig and was seen speaking into the microphone while presenting her with an engagement ring. The words ‘Will you marry me?’ sparkled in the background as the audience lost their calm over witnessing the big moment. She said ‘yes’, and the stone was slid onto her finger, making a massive celebration for those watching them, as well as the duo themselves.

Previously, the 28-year-old songwriter spoke about wanting to get married during an appearance with Angie Martinez, expressing her wish to ‘settle down’ soon. Previously, it was rumored that the couple was pregnant with their first child after Young Thug joked during a GQ interview about ‘putting a baby in her’. They never officially confirmed that they’re expecting. Soon, split rumors surfaced; however, by October, it was known that the couple was still going strong amid all separation rumors.

Earlier, the couple went through a tough time, trying to get over his 2022 infidelity scandal, which was made public via a leaked recording. He then took to his X (formerly Twitter account) to apologize and ask for forgiveness, “My baby I was wrong and I’m sorry for what I put u through. U deserved better from me… I hope I haven’t lost u forever… everybody leave her out of this please she’s an innocent girl and feels bad about all of this. Please give her peace.” It seemed that they had officially broken up; however, this latest development has left the fans of the two excited for the future.

