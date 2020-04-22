Youngboy Never Broke Again to go on music hiatus after releasing his album 38 Baby 2

Youngboy Never Broke Again announces taking a break from music after the release of his upcoming album 38 Baby 2 on this Friday.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is all set to release his new album 38 Baby 2 on Friday but here's some bad news for his fans. The American rapper has recently announced his hiatus saying that he will be taking a break from music soon after the release of his upcoming album on Friday and will not release any song or album until he is in a better frame of mind. A couple of days ago, YoungBoy Never Broke Again also made a reference to his mental health, in one of his social media posts.

"Suicide¿," he tweeted last week followed by his announcement of taking a break from music. "After Friday I’ll never release a song/album again until I’m in a better situation #PROMISE," his Tweet read. It is believed that the 'Valuable Pain' artist has gone through a rough patch in his life off late. Earlier this month, his girlfriend, Iyanna Mayweather was arrested for stabbing a woman with a knife after an argument over the American rapper. As a result, YoungBoy NBA was also taken under custody for a couple of days.

After Friday I’ll never release a song/album again until I’m in a better situation #PROMISE — NBA YOUNGBOY (@GGYOUNGBOY) April 21, 2020

A day ago, the popular rapper shared a glimpse of his upcoming album 38 Baby 2 on his social media handle announcing that it will be available online later in the week. The 1-minute-long video summed up his life in a nutshell, showing everything from his hometown neighborhood to putting on packed shows, his fan following and much more.

