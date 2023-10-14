'Your boyfriend's got another girlfriend': Reba McEntire discloses she is 'so mad' at Taylor Swift for dating her crush Travis Kelce

Ever since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance was confirmed after her first appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs game, the Internet has been quite abuzz with a lot of debate and discussion. Netizens are paying attention to every single detail and commentators are making references to Swift's hit songs. Now, country singer Reba McEntire has her own thoughts about the blooming relationship between the singer and the football player.

The 68-year-old, who recently joined the singing reality series The Voice as a judge, is "so mad" at Swift for dating Kelce, who is her long-time crush. Here's what the Oklahoma native said about the whole situation and her thoughts on the romance between the two.

Reba McEntire is 'so mad' at Taylor Swift for dating Travis Kelce

During a conversation with Today, McEntire said, "Oh, my gosh, I am so mad at her because I had a crush on him. Now I can't have a crush anymore because he's dating her." The singer, who recently released her photo-driven book Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots, joked that she was so devastated and called Kelce her "boyfriend that cheated on" her. McEntire's book talks about food and fun.

"The best things in life are really not that fancy. In her first book in over two decades, actress and country music legend Reba McEntire takes you behind the scenes and shares the stories, recipes, and Oklahoma-style truths that guide her life," the synopsis says. Meanwhile, she has been dating actor Rex Linn since 2020 and he is very aware of McEntire's love for not just Kelce but also his teammate and quarterback of Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes.

Reba McEntire's boyfriend on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance

"When he and Taylor started dating, Rex said, 'Your boyfriend's got another girlfriend.' I said, 'Rub it in,'" she revealed. For the unversed, Kelce first attended Swift's concert stop and talked about it on his podcast with his brother. He divulged that he was disappointed that he couldn't meet her since he wanted to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it. Soon after, the two started hanging out and reports of them dating started making the rounds.

Back on his podcast after Swift's first appearance at his game, Kelce said, "Shoutout to Taylor for pulling up, that was pretty ballsy. I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her." He added that she looked amazing and everybody was talking about her in a great light. He called it a game he'll remember.

