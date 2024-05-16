Your Complete Guide To Catching The Exciting Debut of Bridgerton Season 3 Part One: Unveiling Streaming Options And Other Details

Dive back into the world of scandal, romance, and period fashion with Penelope and Colin in focus this Bridgerton season. Streaming details of Bridgerton Season 3 explored below!

By Seema Sinha
Updated on May 16, 2024  |  01:34 PM IST |  1.9K
Netflix / YouTube
Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton Season 3 trailer (Netflix / YouTube)

Bridgerton is back with a new season and the same old flair, featuring Regency-era dresses, juicy plots, steamy romance, and iconic instrumental pop songs.

With the spotlight shining brightly on two of the most beloved characters of the series, namely Nicola Coughlan’s Penelope Featherington and Luke Newton’s Colin Bridgerton, anticipation for this season is at its peak.

With that in mind, here's a detailed guide on how you can stream Bridgerton Season 3, which was released on May 16, just a few hours ago.

When did Bridgerton Season 3 come out — Date and Time 


Part one (episodes 1-4) of Bridgerton Season 3 hit Netflix on May 16, 2024, at 12 a.m. PT/ 3 a.m. ET, with the second part (episodes 5-8) set to arrive weeks later on June 13. 

The entire Bridgerton Season 3 will have eight episodes, similar to the previous two installments in the franchise.

Can one watch Bridgerton Season 3 without Netflix? 

Nope! Bridgerton is a Netflix original series, meaning viewers can only watch the show on the said streaming giant. Thankfully, the platform provides multiple subscription options for its customers to choose from across the globe.

Advertisement

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

We suggest our readers who wish to see Colin and Penelope’s romance come alive browse and buy a suitable Netflix plan for a month to keep up with the thrill.

Watch Bridgerton Season 3 Trailer HERE 


Netflix dropped the first five minutes of Bridgerton Season 3 a couple of days ago 

The clip starts with signature Regency-era horse-drawn carriages as the characters are seen leaving their country estates behind to partake in the new social season in London, with Lady Whistledown narrating in the background: “As the season begins, the question on everyone's minds is…which newly minted debutant will shine the brightest?”

The following frames in the footage then shift the focus on Colin Bridgerton arriving home from yet another trip across the globe, with a lovesick Penelope having to resort to watching him from behind a large bush.

Notably, the teaser also gives a very elaborate glimpse at the evidently smitten newlyweds: Anthony and Kate Bridgerton.

Bridgerton Season 3: Part 1 is now streaming on Netflix.

FAQ

When does Bridgerton Season 3 come out?
Part one (episodes 1-4) of Bridgerton Season 3 premieres on Netflix on May 16, 2024, at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET, with part two (episodes 5-8) arriving on June 13.
How many episodes are there in Bridgerton Season 3?
The entire season will consist of eight episodes, following the same format as previous seasons.
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Seema Sinha

Greetings! I'm a storytelling enthusiast with a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Mumbai University.

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles