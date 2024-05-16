Your Complete Guide To Catching The Exciting Debut of Bridgerton Season 3 Part One: Unveiling Streaming Options And Other Details

Bridgerton is back with a new season and the same old flair, featuring Regency-era dresses, juicy plots, steamy romance, and iconic instrumental pop songs.

With the spotlight shining brightly on two of the most beloved characters of the series, namely Nicola Coughlan’s Penelope Featherington and Luke Newton’s Colin Bridgerton, anticipation for this season is at its peak.

With that in mind, here's a detailed guide on how you can stream Bridgerton Season 3, which was released on May 16, just a few hours ago.

When did Bridgerton Season 3 come out — Date and Time

Part one (episodes 1-4) of Bridgerton Season 3 hit Netflix on May 16, 2024, at 12 a.m. PT/ 3 a.m. ET, with the second part (episodes 5-8) set to arrive weeks later on June 13.

The entire Bridgerton Season 3 will have eight episodes, similar to the previous two installments in the franchise.

Can one watch Bridgerton Season 3 without Netflix?

Nope! Bridgerton is a Netflix original series, meaning viewers can only watch the show on the said streaming giant. Thankfully, the platform provides multiple subscription options for its customers to choose from across the globe.

We suggest our readers who wish to see Colin and Penelope’s romance come alive browse and buy a suitable Netflix plan for a month to keep up with the thrill.

Watch Bridgerton Season 3 Trailer HERE

Netflix dropped the first five minutes of Bridgerton Season 3 a couple of days ago

The clip starts with signature Regency-era horse-drawn carriages as the characters are seen leaving their country estates behind to partake in the new social season in London, with Lady Whistledown narrating in the background: “As the season begins, the question on everyone's minds is…which newly minted debutant will shine the brightest?”

The following frames in the footage then shift the focus on Colin Bridgerton arriving home from yet another trip across the globe, with a lovesick Penelope having to resort to watching him from behind a large bush.

Notably, the teaser also gives a very elaborate glimpse at the evidently smitten newlyweds: Anthony and Kate Bridgerton.

Bridgerton Season 3: Part 1 is now streaming on Netflix.