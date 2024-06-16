'Your Confidence Is Inspiring': Kris Jenner Pens Sweet Birthday Note For Granddaughter North West As She Turns 11

Kris Jenner recently penned a sweet birthday note for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest daughter, North West, as she turns 11 on June 15. The reality star shared pictures of her granddaughter in an Instagram post to mark her birthday.

There is no denying that for her grandkids' birthdays, Jenner never misses the chance to make them feel special. Read on to know further details on how she wished North West.

Kris Jenner penned a sweet birthday note for North West as she turns 11

Kris Jenner took to Instagram and shared a few adorable photographs of her granddaughter North West to celebrate her 11th birthday on June 15. She dedicated the post to mark West's birthday and even gave her a shoutout by penning a sweet note.

The reality star highlighted North's diverse talents, including singing, dancing, and fashion, and expressed that she feels proud of North's dedication and effort in everything she does. West is no stranger when it comes to stealing the spotlight.

The 11-year-old shares adorable videos on TikTok and is often spotted enjoying dinner dates with her father, Kanye West.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful Granddaughter, North!" Jenner wrote in her Instagram post, sharing a collection of images with a heartfelt note. She further penned her "confidence is inspiring," noting, "It always amazes me how much energy, excitement, and love you put into everything you do. You are truly spectacular and one of a kind!!"

Kim Kardashian wishes daughter North West

Kim Kardashian also penned a sweet wish on her Instagram to celebrate her and her former partner Kanye West's eldest daughter North West's 11th birthday. The mother of four shared a carousel post featuring images of herself with her daughter. "Thank God for you. Happy 11th birthday my sweet girl North. I love you so so so much," she wrote in the caption.

Kris Jenner revealed how Kim Kardashian chose North's name

Kris Jenner previously appeared on The View, where she revealed how her daughter Kim Kardashian told her how she and her former husband came up with North's name and the meaning behind her name.

Jenner said, per Glamour magazine, "I love the name North. I'm pro-North." She added, "The way she [Kim] explained it to me was North means 'highest power,' and she says that North is [Kim and Kanye’s] highest point together. And I thought that was really sweet.”



Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were once the power couple who tied the knot in 2014. However, things reportedly turned sour between the two, and the former pair divorced in 2022. Kardashian and West are proud parents of their four kids: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

