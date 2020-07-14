Your Eyes Tell: BTS Jungkook's hopeless romantic side comes beaming through; ARMY deem his song a masterpiece

Karishma Shetty's picture
Submitted by Karishma Shetty on 2020-07-14T02:15:40-07:00
Jungkook&#039;s self-composed track, Your Eyes Tell, is a part of BTS&#039; fourth Japanese album, Map of the Soul: The Journey.

Jungkook's self-composed track, Your Eyes Tell, is a part of BTS' fourth Japanese album, Map of the Soul: The Journey.

Yesterday, ARMY shed tears of joy as they went through a definitive roller coaster ride of emotions. Why, you wonder? Well, BTS appeared on the popular Japanese late-night show, CDTV Japan, and performed Your Eyes Tell for the first time ever. For the unversed, Your Eyes Tell is a ballad which is a part of BTS' fourth Japanese album, Map of the Soul: The Journey. The love song has been composed by Jungkook and is a part of the upcoming Japanese film OST of the same name, which is a remake of the popular 2011 Korean film, Always.

What a performance it was! Firstly, let's come to the heartbreaking lyrics of Your Eyes Tell which makes you shed tears but still leaves you with so much hope for eternal love. "A future without you is a world without colour. I stare into that monochrome coldness," and "To be loved, to love, I’ll become the eye for the adventure that lies ahead," were just some of the English translated lyrics (via Twitter) that give you a look into Kookie's hopeless romantic side, which was earlier witnessed with Magic Shop. Moreover, regarding the performance itself, ARMY couldn't get over how the vocal line and rap line were able to emote so much with minimal movement and expressions. While RM, Suga and J-Hope killed it with their smooth rap verses, Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook gave us goosebumps with their falsetto and high notes.

Check out how ARMY reacted to BTS' Your Eyes Tell performance (trending #ProudofJungkook and #ProducerJK) below:

 

 

We agree with whatever ARMY has shared so far! Your Eyes Tell is such a soothing balm that tells us a love story beyond our wildest imagination.

What did you think of Your Eyes Tell? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Interestingly, Your Eyes Tell was originally going to be a part of Jungkook's first mixtape but because the track was selected for Your Eyes Tell OST, the song ended up being a part of Map of the Soul: The Journey instead.

Meanwhile, Map of the Soul: The Journey comes out tomorrow, i.e. July 15, 2020.

Twitter
EntertainmentTags: 
Jungkook
BTS
Your Eyes Tell
Entertainment: 
Hollywood

Post new comment