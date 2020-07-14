Your Eyes Tell: BTS Jungkook's hopeless romantic side comes beaming through; ARMY deem his song a masterpiece

Yesterday, ARMY shed tears of joy as they went through a definitive roller coaster ride of emotions. Why, you wonder? Well, BTS appeared on the popular Japanese late-night show, CDTV Japan, and performed Your Eyes Tell for the first time ever. For the unversed, Your Eyes Tell is a ballad which is a part of BTS' fourth Japanese album, Map of the Soul: The Journey. The love song has been composed by Jungkook and is a part of the upcoming Japanese film OST of the same name, which is a remake of the popular 2011 Korean film, Always.

What a performance it was! Firstly, let's come to the heartbreaking lyrics of Your Eyes Tell which makes you shed tears but still leaves you with so much hope for eternal love. "A future without you is a world without colour. I stare into that monochrome coldness," and "To be loved, to love, I’ll become the eye for the adventure that lies ahead," were just some of the English translated lyrics (via Twitter) that give you a look into Kookie's hopeless romantic side, which was earlier witnessed with Magic Shop. Moreover, regarding the performance itself, ARMY couldn't get over how the vocal line and rap line were able to emote so much with minimal movement and expressions. While RM, Suga and J-Hope killed it with their smooth rap verses, Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook gave us goosebumps with their falsetto and high notes.

Check out how ARMY reacted to BTS' Your Eyes Tell performance (trending #ProudofJungkook and #ProducerJK) below:

YOUR EYES TELL, MAGIC SHOP, LOVE IS NOT OVER, STILL WITH YOU, DECALCOMANIA..... EVERY SONG PRODUCED BY JUNGKOOK IS THE ACTUAL EPITOME OF BEAUTIFUL?: THE MELODIES ARE ALWAYS SO SOFT AND PURE AND REFLECTS JUNGKOOKS PERSONALITY SO MUCH IM SO PROUD OF HIM IM GONNA CRY — ً ella | YOUR EYES TELL (@giggIykoo) July 13, 2020

HOW???? DARE??? THE???? BTS??? VOCAL??? LINE??? GAVE??? US??? INDIVIDUAL???? HIGH NOTES IN JUST A SONG?????????? WITH RAPLINE SOFT RAP AND SWEET VOCALS PLS????? HELLO IM NOT ALIVE — micks (@jiminoosaurus) July 13, 2020

'Your eyes tell' is so beautiful also I just felt it's very deep. @BTS_twt — Soo Choi (@choi_bts2) July 13, 2020

not even exaggerating when i say jungkook produced a masterpiece. your eyes tell has it ALL. vocal line hitting the high notes and beautifully harmonizing together. rap line softly merging their verses like poetry. THIS IS ONE OF THEIR BEST SONGS. — klea (@GGUKlESMOON) July 13, 2020

jungkook saying your eyes tell is a song of his taste, jungkook making youtube playlist full of romantic songs, jungkook saying he will hear bells when he meets his soulmate, jungkook saying he wants to recreate a kiss scene movie with his loved one, hes a hopeless romantic soul — athy prod jk (@jeonlvr) July 13, 2020

Wow. It’s beautiful. The lyrics talk a lot about color and I noticed during the performance the colors changing. They think about every detail and incorporate it in their performance to tie in with the song. Honestly, already a fave song of theirs. #YourEyesTell @BTS_twt — José/JK Mixtape (@TheJose8A) July 13, 2020

reminder that jungkook's taste is decalcomania, still with you and your eyes tell — Jungkook Times (@JungkookTimes2) July 14, 2020

Your Eyes Tell,

Another masterpiece.

The song really brings out the most beautiful part of a listener. The GAMSUNG (the word RM mentioned as important) in this song represents the context of the word so well.#YourEyesTell @BTS_twt — Jayelle_Kdiamond (@JL_Kdiamond) July 14, 2020

We agree with whatever ARMY has shared so far! Your Eyes Tell is such a soothing balm that tells us a love story beyond our wildest imagination.

What did you think of Your Eyes Tell? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Interestingly, Your Eyes Tell was originally going to be a part of Jungkook's first mixtape but because the track was selected for Your Eyes Tell OST, the song ended up being a part of Map of the Soul: The Journey instead.

Meanwhile, Map of the Soul: The Journey comes out tomorrow, i.e. July 15, 2020.