Your Place or Mine: Why Ashton Kutcher played it safe on the red carpet with ‘good friend’ Reese Witherspoon

The upcoming Netflix rom-com series ‘Our Place or Mine’ has been attracting heaps of attention on the internet because of Ashton Kutcher's awkward pose with co-star Reese Witherspoon during their promotional rounds. The lead actors of Our Place or Mine are reported to be "good friends" in real life, as they bonded very well during the shoot for their Netflix release.

Ashton Kutcher reacts to ‘awkward’ pose news

When Ashton and Reese's picture went viral during their promotional event, it received heaps of attention for the "awkward pose." In his defense, he reacted and cleared up the audience's misunderstanding by simplifying his life and drawing a line between personal and public-restricted guidelines. Ashton is quoted as saying, "Here’s the thing: If I put my arm around her and was, like, all friendly with her, I’d be having an affair with her." "The rumour would be that I’m having an affair with her," he suggested.

"If I stand next to her and I put my hands in my pockets, so there’s no chance that, like, that could be the rumor, the rumour is we don’t like each other," he went on, before clarifying that he and Reese are in fact "really good friends."

Fans tweet their opinions in response to Ashton's explanation

Many claimed that since actors frequently demonstrate chemistry while promoting their films, people wouldn't have concluded Ashton and Reese were "having an affair" if they had done so.

Following the tweet chain, one user commented, "If I Put My Arm Around Her, They'll Say I'm Having an Affair," which is very "you can't even compliment a woman anymore with her screaming me too," he tweeted. And the comment section wouldn’t stop as fans noted this behaviour as "childish" and "not professional."