'Your side, my side and the truth...' Britney Spears posted a video comparing it to people ''laughing and 'bullying'; DEETS Inside

Britney Spears, 41, shared a video on Instagram in which a little girl breaks an egg over someone's head. She expressed that this video reminds her of her own situation. While she finds the video cute, she explained that without sound, it has a different effect on her and feels darker. She has shared this viral video multiple times before. Here's what the singer shared.

Britney Spears posted a video relating it to herself

In her Instagram post on Monday, September 18, Britney poured her heart out with emotional but cryptic comments. She talked about how she identifies with the clip, which shows an adorable toddler getting angry after having an egg cracked on her head. The child in the video complains, "That wasn't very nice," and then proceeds to crack an egg on one of the adults, leading to laughter.

Britney shared her inner conflict with people, mentioning that sometimes the enemy is right in front of her, but she kept them close because she loved them. The Oops...I Did It Again Singer wrote in her story, “Most of my inner conflict with people is knowing the enemy is right in front of me but I kept them because I loved them !!!” Spears continued, “I’m extremely sensitive to anybody laughing at someone or bullying in any way !!! There’s so much I’ve kept private that’s gone on with me personally and maybe one day I can let people know … until then, there’s 3 sides to every story !!! Your side, my side and the truth !!!”

Britney challenged her fans

An the end of her story Britney challenged her fans to watch the viral video without sound and find new meaning in it, she said, “The child within is trust, the girl in the middle is the truth … watch it now with no sound !!!”

In her caption, Britney continued her thoughts, expressing frustration and a desire for people to stay classy. She mentioned, “REPOST … IF SHE WOULD HAVE ONLY JUST SLAPPED THE S*** OUT OF THEM, STAY CLASSY FOLKS !!!! Psss nobody’s laughing when she does it back to them … well they are laughing here but what if I showed up there ???”

This video and message come almost two years after Britney was freed from her restrictive 13-year conservatorship and a little over a month after news of her split from her husband, Sam Asghari.

