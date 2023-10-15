'You're probably gonna break your legs...': When Leonardo DiCaprio revealed he had been in two life threatening situations; said he felt he 'already died...'

Leonardo DiCaprio might be one of the most famous celebrities in the world. He's taken on numerous iconic roles and brought to life many characters. One of the most remarkable things about him throughout his career has been his knack of doing stunts himself. The Don't Look Up actor is reportedly one of the few people who try to actually take on the action scenes themselves as much as possible. But when that kind of danger actually strikes in real life, you better believe he's just as human as the rest of us.

Leonardo DiCaprio's paracute incident

In an old appearance at the Elle Show, Leo was asked about his "daredevil" tactics. The actor replied, "When both parachutes don't open you tend to not go repeat something like that." Now after his reply left the host visibly confused, he elaborated. He revealed, "I jumped out of the airplane, and then my first 'chute didn't open. It's tandem, so somebody's on your back. They cut that line." As the Titanic actor explains, as they started free-falling toward the ground, "8x10 glossies" of his whole life flashed in front of his eyes. And what made the situation even worse, was that reportedly the second parachute was "tangled" too. He continued, "I saw my friends sort of popping off with their parachutes and I'm still plummeting towards planet Earth. And then that was tangled for about a good, I don't know, 20, 30 seconds."

However, the horrors for him didn't stop there, as Leonardo DiCaprio explained, "He [the expert who was on his back] told me, 'Oh, you're probably gonna break your legs now because we're going too fast.'" This led to the actor admitting that it "was one of the worst experiences" of his life, and he'll "never do it again" even though in the end, fortunately, he was left unharmed after it all.

Leonardo DiCaprio's airplane engine burst into flames

In another scary incident, the 48-year-old's airplane could've taken him to his creator instead of Russia. He revealed that while he was on a plane to the Euro-Asian country, his plane's entire engine "turned into a fireball" as he looked outside the window. DiCaprio said, "I was the only person there that seemed to see this, but it was a flaming fireball, and it was all Russian passengers." He continued, "I kind of felt like I'd already died and gone to heaven 'cause no one said anything." When the actor tried to get other people's attention toward the problem, he was met with weird looks. Reportedly his flight had to make an emergency landing that ended up being on the national news, and all Leonardo had to say about it was, "That was another bummer."

