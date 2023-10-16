‘You’re a…’: When Andrew Garfield recalled Emma Stone’s ‘hilarious’ reaction after he had lied to her about Spider-Man: No Way Home

In the glittering realm of Hollywood, where stars often shield their personal lives, a surprise within a surprise emerged. Andrew Garfield, renowned for his portrayal of Spider-Man, admitted to a light-hearted deception that spanned his former co-star, Emma Stone. In a charming throwback to 2022, we delve into the amusing narrative of how Garfield successfully concealed his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home from the prying eyes of fans and the inquiries of his curious ex-girlfriend Emma Stone.

The playful web of secrecy

As anticipation mounted for the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the film's cast members were ensnared in a web of secrecy. One of the most significant secrets, as it turned out, was Andrew Garfield's return as the web-slinger. What added a delightful twist to this story was the playful deception orchestrated by Garfield himself.

For those who may not remember, Andrew Garfield had donned the Spidey suit in a previous era of the franchise. His portrayal of the beloved superhero left an indelible mark on fans. However, as rumors swirl about his potential involvement in the latest Spider-Man installment, he kept the truth hidden with remarkable finesse.

Even Emma Stone, who had shared the screen with Garfield in the Amazing Spider-Man series and had a personal connection to him, was not immune to the intrigue. She frequently inquired about his role in the film, prodding him for answers. But true to his commitment to secrecy, Garfield responded with playful denials, creating a light-hearted and secretive atmosphere.

Emma Stone's reaction to the hilarious surprise

As the release date of the film approached, Garfield admitted that he was quite skilled at maintaining the façade of ignorance. He described it as a "massive game of Werewolf" that he had to play with journalists and fans alike. His objective was to keep everyone guessing and to create a sense of mystery and excitement around his character's return.

Emma Stone, who had also moved on in her personal life, was ultimately in for a hilarious surprise. When she finally watched "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and saw Andrew Garfield on the big screen, her reaction was a blend of laughter and playful reproach. She humorously exclaimed, "You're a jerk!"

In the end, this amusing revelation serves as a reminder of the whimsical and unpredictable nature of Hollywood. In a world where love, secrets, and surprises often intersect, Andrew Garfield's playful deception and Emma Stone's endearing reaction showcase the lighter side of Tinseltown.

