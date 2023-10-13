‘You're a…’: When Chris Evans reacted to Jeremy Renner's brutal injury where he had ‘30 plus’ broken bones

The Avengers have always shown comradery and companionship while saving the world on the screen and similarly; the actors have been best of friends off the screen. On various occasions, these MCU actors have been at each other's personal moments. As the Hawk Eye actor Jeremy Renner met with a horrific accident, he once shared his health update on social media to which Captain America actor Chris Evans jokingly reacted, showing his support to the fellow Avengers actor. With around 30 broken bones, Renner's health update prompted a snarky salute from Evans, who inquired about the well-being of Renner’s Sno-Cat.

Chris Evans sent love to Jeremy Renner over his health update

After the near-death accident, Renner opened up about the Jan 1 incident that resulted in a pair of surgeries. He addressed the incident, sharing a picture as he lay in bed while his physiotherapist helped him exercise. The actor seemingly was at home as lush greenery was seen outside his room and wrote, “Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love.”

Reacting to the health update, Chris Evans could not stop himself and jokingly asked about his Sno-Cat. “That’s one tough mf’er. Has anyone even checked on the snowcat??? Sending so much love,” the Captain America star quipped in response to the tweet from Renner. The Hawk Eye actor replied, "Love you brother…. I did check on the snowcat, she needs fuel."

Did Chris Evans visit Jeremy Renner?

The MCU co-stars have always given friendship goals for the internet and have been adored by their fans all around the globe. As Jeremy Renner met with a serious snowplow accident at the beginning of the year, Scarlett Johansson revealed that she and Chris Evans visited Renner in the hospital during his recovery period. "On the Avengers text chain, we're like, 'Okay, you beat us all. That's it. You won. That's like real superhero stuff. It's unbelievable," said the actress, revealing that the original six Avengers actors supported Jeremy.

