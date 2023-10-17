'You're actually nonexistent in our house': Gwen Stefani reveals pulling The Voice co-judge Niall Horan's leg, calls him Blake Shelton and her son

Singing reality television series The Voice is back and so is the banter the judges usually share among themselves. While this is the first season Blake Shelton has not been a part of since the show's premiere in April 2011, his wife, singer Gwen Stefani is a judge this season. The 54-year-old misses her 47-year-old husband like the rest of the viewers, but another coach, namely Niall Horan, has been missing Shelton's presence on the show as well.

Last season, the former One Direction member and the country star became great friends, and his absence this season has also impacted Horan. Stefani has revealed what she and her husband think about the singer and how she pulls his leg on the show with her jokes. Here's what the Grammy Award-winning artist revealed about the same.

The Voice: Gwen Stefani reveals pulling Niall Horan's leg

During a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Stefani said, "Niall, I have to say -- our son -- it ends up that I love him. We had so much fun in the Blinds together. He's funny, he's kind of a little Blake-ish, you know? He's super awesome, he's talented, funny, cute, has a cute accent. He's my mom's new favorite, like, everyone fell in love with him last season."

Even though Shelton is not a coach this season, Stefani is taking over the reins and teasing Horan instead. "Blake used to come home and be like, 'Oh Niall, I love that kid. I love that kid.' I do get it, [but] my whole joke is, Niall will be like, 'Oh I love Blake' or whatever, and I'm like, 'Well, it's weird because Blake never mentioned you one time. Never, like you're actually nonexistent in our house," she explained the banter and leg-pulling between them.

Gwen Stefani on Blake Shelton's absence from The Voice

Stefani also talked about The Voice's first season with Shelton who has been a part of the franchise since its inception. "Let's face it: Blake, he's such a huge part of what this show [has become]. I mean, he is The Voice, in so many ways, so it does definitely feel weird to be back without him," she divulged. For the unversed, Shelton's seat has been taken over by Reba McEntire this season. The country music star has been a musical icon for years.

The currently ongoing season 24 is McEntire's first season as a judge on The Voice but it's the seventh season for Stefani who loves helping contestants on their journey as coach. The Voice airs on Mondays at 8 pm. PT and on Tuesdays at 9 pm PT on NBC. The new season premiered after America's Got Talent concluded with its eighteenth installment.

