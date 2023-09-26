‘You're doing the Batman addition, aren't you?': When Christopher Nolan called out Robert Pattinson for lying about going for DC's movie audition

Robert Pattinson revealed that he had to lie in order to attend the audition for The Batman movie, in an interview with The Irish Times. The actor had to keep things under wraps and was then working with Christopher Nolan in Tenet. Pattinson tried to make an excuse to get out of work, but it didn’t go as smoothly as he had planned.

The lie that Robert Pattinson told Christopher Nolan to go to The Batman auditions

Speaking to The Irish Times, Pattinson revealed, "It's funny because Chris is so secretive about everything to do with his movies. And then I had to be really secretive about Batman stuff. So, I had to lie to Chris about having to go for a screen test–I said I had a family emergency. And as soon as I said 'it's a family emergency' he said: 'You're doing the Batman addition, aren't you?'"

Later in May 2019, Robert was confirmed for the role in the Matt Reeves’ directorial. The other actors who auditioned for the movie included Nicholas Hoult, Armie Hammer as well as Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The movie was postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown and released later in October 2021.

During the lockdown, GQ wrote an article on Pattinson that mentioned that during the lockdown he was staying with his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse in a London apartment that "the Batman folks rented for him" and was still "eating meals the Batman folks are providing."

Robert Pattinson’s take on not doing mainstream movies

Talking about his role in The Batman, Pattinson also added, “I didn’t necessarily not want to do mainstream movies.” The actor expressed his thoughts at a press event last year.

He added, “I think a lot of people thought that after a while. I had spent quite a few years doing arthouse stuff. And that backfired on me a little bit because people seemed to decide that was all I wanted to do. But I get bored and insecure doing the same thing. I want a dangerous career path.”

Meanwhile, Pattinson will return to the silver screen with Mickey 17 which will release in 2024. He will also be seen in The Batman 2 which will release in 2025.

