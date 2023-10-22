‘You're dressed for it…’: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling reveal hardest scene to film in movie Barbie

The world is still not over the pink fever; the entire globe has caught on to it ever since Barbie’s first look came out. Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie had the entire world obsessed with them. Barbie was easily this year's most anticipated release. While the movie was the most critically acclaimed film, it was also big on box office charts and grossed the billion mark on global charts. While everyone loved the film, in a July interview with Capital FM, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling revealed the hardest scene they had shot for the film.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling revealed the hardest scene

In a July interview with Capital FM Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling discussed all things Barbie, and then the interviewer asked them which was the hardest scene to shoot. Robbie and Gosling discussed and gave insight into the scene.

Gosling said, “I think you're dressed for it right now. This was definitely hard for me because I don't know how to rollerblade, and somehow I thought I would die when we shot it.” To which Robbie replied, “It just didn't work out, actually, anything, including rollerblading.” Then Gosling revealed that Robbie was disappointed by that because she is such a great skater.

The Wolf of Wall Street actress said, “Barbie and Ken publicly, yeah, that was our first public outing; it was a hard one. It was a hard launch. The world was very aware very quickly that we were making a Barbie movie.” Talking about their experience, she said, “It was mortifying. I was dying on the inside. We're laughing on the outside and dying on the inside. The La La Land actor said, "It's all a blur, do you have? I was exposed to hazardous levels of bleach, though, so it's all a little bit foggy."

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling revealed Barbie was an emotional movie

In the same interview with Capital FM Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling revealed that Barbie was an emotional movie. The Barbie actress revealed, “The film was an unexpected emotional surprise for people.” Gosling later agreed with her.

Meanwhile, the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer Barbie was released on July 21, 2023. The film was helmed by Greta Gerwig and was a big blockbuster.

