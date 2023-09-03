'You’re going to be divorced by the end of it': When people warned John Krasinski and Emily Blunt on doing their USD 350 million film together

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are one of the most beloved couples. With their banter, wit, and chemistry, they are undoubtedly also most watchable couple on screen as well. Back in 2018, the duo decided to put their bond to the test, as they geared up to star in A Quiet Place, which was written and directed by Krasinski himself. The duo played husband and wife on-screen as well, but the reel couple had to fight off the apocalyptic monsters. Though according to some people the two had put their marriage on the line by doing this.

Emily Blunt revealed people's reactions on her doing a movie with Krasinski

There are few things more daunting than the prospect of collaborating with your partner, or some people thought so, but anyhow Emily Blunt defied expectations and teamed up with her husband, John Krasinski, for their film, A Quiet Place which later turned out to be a blockbuster in the theaters. Though, as the actress reveals some had warned her that it would end in disaster. Following her SAG award victory for her performance in the movie, she gave an interview where she mentioned that there were concerns that it might lead to the beloved couple splitting.

She explained, "You go into this process not knowing what it’s going to be like. A lot of people were like, ‘You’re going to be divorced by the end of it,’ but we were so much closer. I think the discovery of how we collaborated and could create something together was just so special."

Emily Blunt's high praise for John Krasinski

In her acceptance speech just prior to the press interview, she expressed her gratitude to John for the journey they've been on together while working on their movie together. The Office actor visibly got emotional, as he became teary-eyed. The Mary Poppins actress added, "I am going to share this completely with my husband, John Krasinski because the entire experience of doing this with you has completely pierced my heart directly." She lauded him for being an exceptional director and filmmaker, adding, "You are a stunning filmmaker. I am so lucky to be with you and to have done this film with you."

