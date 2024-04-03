'You're Gonna Hurt Someone's Feelings': Erin Napier Addresses Harsh Online Comments About Home Town Takeover

In the world of home renovation and TV fame, Erin Napier, known for her role in Home Town Takeover, is confronting a big issue head-on. In a recent Instagram video, she addressed the harsh comments she’s been receiving about the homes she renovates on the HGTV show. Let’s take a closer look at what Erin has to say about these hurtful words and why they matter.

Facing online criticism

Erin Napier, the star of Home Town Takeover, had something important to say to the people who criticize her online. 38-year-old Erin spoke out against these internet trolls in a video she shared on Instagram on Tuesday.

In the video, Erin was sitting in the passenger seat of a car, letting her fans know she was filming for season 3 of her HGTV series in Sebring, Fla. She expressed her excitement about the filming but also wanted to address the negative comments she’s been getting about the filming but also wanted to address the negative comments she’s been getting about the homes she renovates on the show.

“The comments on my Instagram have been really, not nice, really rude, some of you guys,” Erin said in the video. Her husband and HGTV co-star, Ben Napier, chimed in calling the comments “nasty.” Erin emphasized that their designs are for real people, and these people do read the comments. She urged her followers to be mindful of their comments because these can affect the homeowners who open their doors to the show’s renovations.

Erin’s message against online hat

“Y’all realize that you’re not hurting my feelings at all. But you are being really ugly to the people who are living in these houses. If you can’t think of something nice to say about these people’s homes…”

“Don’t say anything at all,” Ben 40 quipped, finishing Erin’s phrase. Ben also mentioned that some people on the internet are deliberately trying to be hurtful and he finds it really sad about social media.

“You are gonna hurt someone’s feelings who lives in that house. And if you’re one of those people who are on social media, unfollow me now. You know better, guys. Do better, okay? Be sweet. Like I tell my little girls, y’all can be grownups and be sweet, okay?” Erin added.

Looking at the positive side

Despite the negativity, Erin extended gratitude to those who left kind comments, encouraging them to continue being themselves. She finished with a message for those who leave kind comments, saying, “Keep on being you. You’re awesome.”

Ben added that those people are welcome to visit Florida anytime they want to. Napier captioned the clip, “as mama would say, y’all act like you’ve got some raising❤️”

Previous encounters with negative remarks

This isn’t the first time Erin has confronted negativity on social media. In July 2020, she decided to turn off her comments until 2021. She basically reminded all her followers to show some grace and mercy, emphasizing that social media should be fun, not a source of stress.

“Feels like a good move,” she wrote alongside an Instagram photo of her with Ben. “It’s getting harder to handle every opinion from every direction all the time, especially when everyone is constantly upset. There’s just too much noise.”

