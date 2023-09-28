‘You’re just a f---ing witch and I f---ing hate you’: Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘happiness comes when’ she gets the ‘f--- away’ from sister Kim Kardashian

In a dramatic showdown witnessed during the season 4 premiere of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian Barker's long-standing feud reaches a boiling point. The tension between the two sisters escalates as they exchange heated words, leading to a critical breaking point in their ongoing conflict.

A battle of words

As the season's premiere begins, the Kardashian family prepares for a family trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. However, Kourtney is notably absent from the vacation. This sparks a new chapter in the sisters' feud, with Kim admitting in a confessional that they have a pattern of rehashing their conflicts while watching show edits, as it stirs up unresolved emotions. The rift deepens after a heated phone call between Kim and Kourtney, where Kim invites her sister to join her on a trip to Milan for a Dolce & Gabbana campaign dinner. Kourtney politely declined and expressed her reservations about how the collaboration unfolded.

The argument intensifies as Kim questions Kourtney's resentment regarding her wedding to Travis Barker. Kim insists that nothing significant had happened at the wedding and that Kourtney's grievances were unfounded. Kourtney counters by accusing Kim of coveting her moment in the spotlight.

Their exchange grows increasingly contentious, with Kim suggesting that Kourtney's friends and even her own children have expressed concerns about her behavior. Kourtney responds by labeling Kim a narcissist and accusing her of making everything about herself. Kourtney said, "I have a happy life and that happiness comes when I get the f*** away from you guys. Specifically you." Kourtney also added, "It's you and my friends and my kids and everyone against me. You're just a f***ing witch and I f***ing hate you."

A seething feud between Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian unfolds

The roots of this feud trace back to Kim's decision to enter a Dolce & Gabbana partnership during the previous season. Kourtney's displeasure stemmed from the fact that Kim collaborated with the fashion house that had designed her wedding dress just six months after her wedding. Despite their prior disagreements, neither sister had fully resolved their differences, making it an ongoing point of contention.

