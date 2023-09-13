'You're just a witch, and I hate you': Kim and Kourtney's feud continues in The Kardashians 4; here's what we know about new season

The Kardashians is back with a brand-new fourth season and the first new trailer of the upcoming installment promises even more drama in the controversial Kardashian-Jenner family. The popular reality series released a teaser on September 12 and it hints at all the disputes and fights amidst the infamous family. It features the return of Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, and Kourtney Kardashian.

The season has already caused a lot of excitement among fans and the trailer gives a glimpse of the storylines that will be focused on throughout it. The messy fight between Kim and Kourtney continues, Khloé has disagreements with Kris, and Kourtney's pregnancy with Travis Barker will be one of the key points of season four. Here's what we know about it.

The Kardashians 4 release date and where to watch

The upcoming fourth season of The Kardashians will premiere on September 28 on Hulu. One episode of the reality series will drop each week until the season finale. Since Hulu is restricted to the US audience, the show will also stream on Disney+ for international fans. Additionally, The Kardashians will also be available to watch on Star+ in Latin America.

The Kardashians 4 trailer

The trailer for The Kardashians started off with Kim and Kourtney sitting together for a confessional with the producer asking if people would be surprised to see the two of them together. "We're like crickets," Kim responds. Kendall says people think they have the Kardashian-Jenners all figured out but things are not always as they seem. Kourtney discloses that season three was really hard which is followed by Kris getting emotional.

Clips of the sisters celebrating and laughing together with their children pop up next with Kris voicing ver that family is the most important thing in her life. The trailer then delves into the dating lives of the sisters with Kim, Khloe, and Kendall giving an insight into theirs. Kim adds that the dynamic within their family is changing because everyone's lives are going in different directions. The trailer cuts to Kourtney and Travis announcing their pregnancy.

Khloe's tumultuous relationship with Tristan Thompson, her ex-boyfriend and father of her two children, also comes into the picture again. Kendall calls Kris out for not being "fierce" enough for her daughters and being "too nice" sometimes. Khloe has a disagreement with her mother and walks off saying she doesn't deal with people who don't tell the truth. "You're a different person, you hate us," Kim accuses Kourtney as their explosive feud resurfaces.

"You're just a witch, and I hate you," the latter can be heard crying on the phone to the former. The trailer ends with glimpses of their glamorous lives, vacations, celebrations, complications, and issues. Khloe gets the last word as she muses, "These things are fixable. It's not going to break us down." The first three seasons of The Kardashians are streaming on Hulu. A new episode of season four will drop every Thursday from September 28, 2023.

