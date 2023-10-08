‘You're making a fool of me’: When Johnny Depp disapproved of Amber Heard ‘partying hard’ with Cara Delevingne

Back in 2016, Johnny Depp became very worried that his wife, Amber Heard, was having an affair with the British model, Cara Delevingne, which made him extremely upset. Depp believed that Amber and Cara were flirting and behaving in a way that made him feel foolish.

Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne's friendship raised confilcts

Johnyy Depp even once screamed at Amber, "You're making a fool of me." Cara and Amber's close friendship caused conflicts between the couple, especially because Amber openly identified as bisexual. The tensions escalated in 2014 when Depp was staying in a mansion in North London while working on a film. Cara and Amber frequently partied, ignoring Johnny's need for rest. A source told The Sun in 2016, "He needed rest and sleep. But Cara and Amber seemed to have no respect for that." They added, "They were constantly partying hard going out and enjoying themselves. It didn't help that Johnny couldn't stand Cara. He found her obnoxious and disrespectful and would ask his staff to warn him when she was going to be around. He didn't like quite a few of Amber's friends, but he took a particular dislike to Cara. It was the friendship with her that really started to drive him insane."

Amid these issues, Johnny Depp received a temporary restraining order after allegations of physical and verbal abuse from Amber Heard. She claimed that he had smashed an iPhone into her face, but Depp has denied these accusations at the time. Later Depp sued Amber for defamation over an op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post, where she described herself as a survivor of domestic abuse. Depp ultimately won the case.

ALSO READ: Tale of love and committment; Take glimpse into Victoria and David Beckham's relationship over the years

Cara and Amber's kissing video went viral

After the trial, a video allegedly showing Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne kissing in an elevator surfaced on social media. This came after previous videos of Amber kissing Elon Musk and actor James Franco had gone viral. As per Daily Mail, during the trial Johnny Depp claimed that Amber had a threesome with Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne, an accusation that Amber strongly denied. Then last year in 2022, a video of Amber Heard and purportedly Cara Delevingne is circulating online, sparking further discussions about their relationship.