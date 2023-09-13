'You're my heart, you're my hope': When Ryan Reynolds gushed over Blake Lively and his children while accepting People's Icon Award

When it comes to marriage goals, no one does it better than Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively . We revisit the People's Choice Award 2022 when Ryan delivered the most heartwarming winning speech talking about his wife and kids. The actor was presented the People's Icon Award which was earlier presented to the likes of Jennifer Anniston , Melissa McCarthy, Halle Berry among others.

Ryan Reynolds mentions his family as he gets honored with the People’s Icon Award

As is customary for Ryan Reynolds, the actor showered praise for his beautiful wife Blake Lively, and his three children, in his speech after accepting the People’s Icon Award. The actor mentioned, "You're my heart. You're my hope. You're my happiness. I joke that my family exhausts me but, in reality, you give me more strength than any man could possibly deserve."

Reynolds continued the speech by sending love to his mother and brothers. He also remembered his late father James C. Reynolds who battled Parkinson's disease. During his speech, Ryan said, "If he could see all of the things that have been going on, he wouldn't be impressed with this stuff, he'd be most blown away by his three little granddaughters.”

The Deadpool actor continued, “To my original family, thank you for making me who I am. Thank you for your unfailing support of me despite some pretty, pretty damn questionable years there."

When Ryan Reynolds spoke about his reaction to being presented with the award

When asked how he felt to be honored with the award, the actor joked that he felt like he was getting old. During the premiere of Spirited, he told E! News, "For starters, that's it, you know? And then I realize, 'Yeah, I've been around.' I've been doing this job for over 30 years now. It's a long time to do anything. And I'm lucky that I've been able to do it for 30 years."

He added, "So much in the spirit of feeling grateful for the ability to do this job for this long and stay in the industry that can very quickly be done with you," he said. "I'm approaching that honor with the same kind of gratitude."

On the work front, the 46-year-old actor has been shooting Deadpool 3 which has now been paused due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes. He has also been photographed recently stepping out to dinner with Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, and Taylor Swift.

