'You're my true love' Pamela Anderson opens up about her feelings for Tommy Lee over texts

Just before her Netflix documentary got aired, the Baywatch star Pamela Anderson approached Tommy Lee, to express what she truly feels for him. He is still her ‘one true love’ that’s what she told her ex-husband, Tommy, via texts. Although, he has not responded to any of them. Pamela told Motley Crue drummer, Tommy Lee, how beautiful their family used to be and then blamed the paparazzi for breaking them apart. She conveyed her love to him for their shared past through those messages.

Even though Tommy is happily married to Brittany, Pamela has reached out to Tommy numerous times since he proposed to her.

Pamela’s Netflix documentary

Pamela, a love story is a Netflix documentary by Pamela Anderson. In this documentary, the popular star is seen throwing light on her romantic past and much more. Pamela Anderson seems to be very open about her ex-husband Tommy Lee and admits that no other man she has dated since then has ever been able to change her love for him.

Why did Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee separate?