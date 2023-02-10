'You're my true love' Pamela Anderson opens up about her feelings for Tommy Lee over texts
Pamela Anderson has never fallen out of love with her first husband, Tommy Lee – even though she was married multiple times.
Just before her Netflix documentary got aired, the Baywatch star Pamela Anderson approached Tommy Lee, to express what she truly feels for him. He is still her ‘one true love’ that’s what she told her ex-husband, Tommy, via texts. Although, he has not responded to any of them.
Pamela told Motley Crue drummer, Tommy Lee, how beautiful their family used to be and then blamed the paparazzi for breaking them apart. She conveyed her love to him for their shared past through those messages.
Even though Tommy is happily married to Brittany, Pamela has reached out to Tommy numerous times since he proposed to her.
Pamela’s Netflix documentary
Pamela, a love story is a Netflix documentary by Pamela Anderson. In this documentary, the popular star is seen throwing light on her romantic past and much more. Pamela Anderson seems to be very open about her ex-husband Tommy Lee and admits that no other man she has dated since then has ever been able to change her love for him.
Why did Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee separate?
Their paths first crossed in 1994 and it was "love at first sight". Tommy Lee quickly fell for Pamela Anderson and they got married. According to Pamela, her initial connection with Tommy was "special" from any other relationship she had ever been in. Although, the much-talked sex tape ruined the couple’s marriage.
The couple fought to remain together through it all and even became parents to Brandon Thomas (born in 1996) and Dylan Jagger (born in 1997). But their marriage came to an end in 1998. Throughout their relationship, their privacy was breached as paparazzi kept a close eye on them and their private activities being broadcast in the media.
